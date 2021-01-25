Griffins Fan Cutouts Now Available

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Griffins fans might not be able to attend games in person when the home portion of the team's 2020-21 American Hockey League schedule begins on Feb. 20, but that doesn't mean they can't show their faces at Van Andel Arena.

Fans are invited to join our "poster children" - Griffins greats Jeff "Faux-ggan" and Martin "Fake," along with Terri "DeBoard" and Bill "Stiffen" from WOOD TV8, "Pic" LaFave from WZZM 13, and Deanna "False-one" from Fox 17 - and

purchase their cardboard cutout today, securing a spot in Van Andel Arena's seats when the puck drops next month.

Fans can purchase cutouts of themselves or their pets, perhaps wearing Griffins or Red Wings attire, for $50 each, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation. These cutouts will make frequent appearances during Griffins AHLTV home game broadcasts, as well as on the team's social media channels. Throughout the season, cutout buyers will receive links to video clips and photos of fan cutout sections. After the season, fans can pick up their cutout from Van Andel Arena for free or choose to have it shipped to them for $25.

Orders will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans will not have the option to select their own seats. To purchase a cutout, go to griffinshockey.com/fancutouts.

Fans are encouraged to watch Griffins games via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all 30 games), tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM, and follow the team's social media channels. Important information for Griffins season ticket members is available at griffinshockey.com.

