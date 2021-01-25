Condors Announce Training Camp Roster

January 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced the team's training camp roster consisting of two goaltenders, 15 forwards, and seven defensemen. Additions to the roster include D Kevin Gravel who was signed to an AHL contract and G Angus Redmond who is in training camp on a try-out.

DOWNLOAD TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

GOALTENDERS

(1) Angus Redmond

(33) Olivier Rodrigue

FORWARDS

(5) LW Joe Gambardella*

(9) C Luke Esposito*

(10) RW Jakob Stukel*

(11) LW James Hamblin

(14) C Devin Brosseau

(16) LW Tyler Benson*

(17) C Brad Malone*

(19) LW Ostap Safin

(20) C Cooper Marody*

(22) LW Graham McPhee

(27) RW Adam Cracknell

(28) LW Blake Christensen

(29) C Ryan McLeod*

(36) C Liam Folkes

(39) C Seth Griffith

DEFENSEMEN

(2) Yanni Kaldis

(3) Makus Niemelainen

(4) Kevin Gravel

(6) Vincent Desharnais*

(8) Ryan Stanton

(21) Theodor Lennstrom

(24) Janis Jaks

*indicates returner from 2019-20 season

The Condors have two preseason games slated for this week. Saturday, the team travels to El Segundo to take on the Ontario Reign at 5 p.m. (no broadcast coverage). On Sunday, Bakersfield hosts San Diego at 4 p.m. which can be heard on Fox Sports 970 AM and the iHeartRadio App.

Watch the Condors all season long on AHLTV. The official streaming platform of the AHL is available on most devices including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, tablets, and desktops. Condors365 Members will receive AHLTV complimentary this season. If you did not receive an e-mail earlier in the week, please e-mail members@bakersfieldcondors.com. Sign up for AHLTV for just $34.99.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.