Eagles Announce Training Camp Roster

January 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced their 2020-21 training camp roster. The Eagles will hit the ice for the first time with a training camp practice on Monday, January 25th at 10:15am. All practices are closed to spectators due to COVID-19 regulations.

Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.