Wolf Pack Announce Training Camp Schedule and Roster

January 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







Hartford, CT - Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Chris Drury announced today the schedule for the Wolf Pack's 2021 training camp. The training camp will take place in Hartford at the XL Center beginning today- Monday, January 25, starting at 11:00am and will conclude on Saturday, January 30. At this time, no spectators will be allowed at training camp or practices.

The Wolf Pack's full training camp schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Monday, January 25

Group A - Practice - 11:00am

Group B - Practice - 1:00pm

Tuesday, January 26

Group A - Practice - 11:00am

Scrimmage - 11:45am

Group B - Practice - 12:45pm

Wednesday, January 27

Group B - Practice - 11:00am

Group A - Practice - 1:00pm

Thursday, January 28

Group B - Practice - 11:00am

Scrimmage - 11:45am

Group A - Practice - 12:45pm

Friday, January 29

No on ice activities

Saturday, January 30

Group B - Practice - 11:00am

Group A - Practice - 1:00pm

A full training camp roster can be found at: www.hartfordwolfpack.com/team/2021-camp-roster/.

Hartford and Providence will then face-off in back-to-back pre-season games, starting in Hartford on Sunday, January 31, followed by a trip to Marlborough, MA, to Providence's home site for the 2020-21 season on Monday, February 1.

The Wolf Pack open their 2020-21 regular season on Sunday, February 7, with a home-ice contest vs. rival Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Puck drop is 1:00 PM. At this time, all home Wolf Pack games will be played without fans in attendance. If attendance policies were to change in the future, updates will be released accordingly.

All home and away Wolf Pack games can be watched live online at www.AHLTV.com.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season tickets or game plans, call Erik Hansen at 860-541-4745 or erik.hansen@spectraxp.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.