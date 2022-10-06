Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 AHLTV and Broadcast Schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild, in partnership with AHLTV, 1460 KXnO/106.3 FM, and Mediacom, announced today the broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 American Hockey League (AHL) season.

The Wild are implementing a new full-scale broadcast production for all 36 AHLTV home broadcasts this season. The broadcast is highlighted by brand new pre-game, intermission and post-game show platforms to be hosted by former WOI-TV Sports Director, Jon Schaeffer. Broadcasts will feature AHLTV exclusive player content and in-depth game analysis between Schaeffer and Iowa Wild play-by-play broadcaster, Ben Gislason.

"It's a very ambitious and exciting project," Gislason said. "It's going to give AHLTV viewers a very tailored feel on the broadcast and expand our coverage to new levels. The audio-video crew at Wells Fargo Arena is top notch and has helped us deliver an innovative approach to taking in an AHL game via internet stream."

For the 10th consecutive season, 1460 KXnO and 106.3 FM will be the home of Wild Hockey in Des Moines, broadcasting a minimum of 60 regular season games live on the station in their entirety. All Iowa Wild games this season will be streamed live on iHeartRadio's website and app. KXnO has served as the Wild's flagship station since the team's inaugural season in Des Moines in 2013.

"KXnO is proud to be the only home of the Iowa Wild for 10 strong seasons," said KXnO Program Director Andrew Downs. "The Wild have earned a big part in our sporting community. We look forward to another great season and continuing the partnership for years to come."

"Hockey Gone Wild" will also return to KXnO Radio. The monthly hockey talk show will air seven times throughout the season, running from 7-8 p.m. The show features player and coach interviews, features on Wild players, in-depth hockey talk and more.

Hockey Gone Wild dates (subject to change*):

Oct. 19, 2022

Nov. 16, 2022

Dec. 14, 2022

Jan. 18, 2023

Feb. 22, 2023

Mar. 23, 2023

Apr. 11, 2023

"We are looking forward to another year of partnership with 1460 KXnO and iHeart Media," said Iowa Wild Vice President of Business Operations Allie Brown. "As the Iowa Wild enters our 10th season of hockey, we wanted to provide fans with even more ways to follow along. As we debut the AHLTV home broadcasts, we look forward to the opportunity to not only entertain fans, but also highlight the growth of the game in Des Moines and the impact the Iowa Wild makes on the community."

Select Iowa Wild games will be broadcasted on MC22 again this season. Over the past nine seasons, the Wild have partnered with Mediacom to bring hockey to televisions across central Iowa. In the 2022-23 season, MC22 will broadcast eight Wild home games.

TV broadcast color commentary duties will be split between former Des Moines Buccaneers forward, Scott Krueger and former Minnesota North Star, Pat Micheletti.

TV games on MC22 (subject to change*)

Sat., Oct. 15 vs. San Jose

Thu., Nov. 3 vs. Grand Rapids

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee

Fri., Dec. 16 vs. Texas

Fri., Dec. 30 vs. Colorado

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Chicago

Fri., Feb. 24 vs. Rockford

Fri., Apr. 7 vs. Chicago

AHLTV, brought to you by Explore Minnesota, returns for the 2022-23 season. AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOSor Android.

Available AHLTV subscriptions include league-wide daily, monthly and season packages, as well as team packages covering home and/or away games for the entire 2022-23 regular season. Fans can also purchase an all-access pass that includes both the regular season and the Calder Cup Playoffs, allowing subscribers to watch every league game from opening night on October 14 until the Calder Cup is raised in June for just $104.99 (USD).

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.

