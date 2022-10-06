Griffins to Host Opening Night Followed by Fan Fest

October 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 vs. San Diego Gulls

Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Huntington Bank.

Opening Night Intros: Fans are encouraged to arrive to their seats early to enjoy a special pre-game show that includes an introduction of the entire roster.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stand while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for the post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 vs. San Diego Gulls

Pre-Game Fan Fest presented by Hope Network

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Pre-Game Fan Fest: Presented by Hope Network, fans are invited to join the first-ever Fan Fest at Van Andel Arena. The event will run from 4-7 p.m. and you must have a ticket to the game to participate. The fun includes bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, arcade games, a chance to win free season tickets and much more. Click here to view more details.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: Select game-worn Hope Network jerseys will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A jersey raffle from 6 p.m. to the conclusion of the second period will also take place. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffles will benefit the Hope Network.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16 (regularly $22), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19 (regularly $25), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23 (regularly $28). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.