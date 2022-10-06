Islanders Begin Preseason against Hartford

The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, face the Hartford Wolf Pack at 1 p.m. today in their first of two exhibition games in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season.

This afternoon's matchup, which provides an opportunity for young talent to display their skills in front of coaches and management, will be played at Total Mortgage Arena. It is closed to the public. The two clubs will face each other again tomorrow night at the Koeppel Community Sports Center in Hartford.

Follow today's game exclusively via Twitter and Instagram. It will not be available via radio or television.

With an Islanders training camp roster in Bridgeport currently consisting of 26 players, the team will begin its first of two gameday evaluations in crafting the opening night roster.

"I'm really excited to get going," head coach Brent Thompson said. "I think the guys came in this week with a great attitude, a commitment to work, a commitment to practice and preparation. I'm excited to see some of the guys back from last season and evaluate the newer guys."

"Game situations are different than practice situations and this will be a great chance to assess what we've got in this group," Thompson added.

Full training camp roster entering today's game:

#37 - Simon Holmstrom (F)

#47 - Jeff Kubiak (F)

#51 - Collin Adams (F)

#52 - Kyle MacLean (F)

#54 - Cole Bardreau (F)

#56 - William Dufour (F)

#57 - Reece Newkirk (F)

#58 - Chris Terry (F)

#59 - Blade Jenkins (F)

#65 - Ruslan Iskhakov (F)

#67 - Paul Thompson (F)

#68 - Jimmy Lambert (F)

#71 - Erik Brown (F)

#72 - Daylan Kuefler (F)

#74 - Matthew Maggio (F)

#42 - Seth Helgeson (D)

#61 - Ryan MacKinnon (D)

#62 - Connor McCarthy (D)

#63 - Trevor Cosgrove (D)

#64 - Vincent Sevigny (D)

#75 - Mike Cornell (D)

#76 - Philip Beaulieu (D)

#78 - Noah Delmas (D)

#1 - Jakub Skarek (G)

#50 - Ken Appleby (G)

#70 - Henrik Tikkanen (G)

