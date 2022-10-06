Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe

Ahead of their final two preseason games, the Panthers have recalled Zac Dalpe from Charlotte.

Florida hosts the Lightning tonight before heading to Tampa on Saturday for its preseason finale. The Panthers then kick off the regular season on Oct. 13 with a road contest against the Islanders.

Dalpe, who served as the Checkers captain last season, has logged 154 NHL games over his career, including one contest with Florida last season.

The Checkers are in the midst of their training camp, leading up to the season opener against Hartford on Oct. 14.

