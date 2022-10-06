Syracuse Crunch to Host Season Opener Watch Party at Destiny USA October 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting a Season Opener Watch Party in the Canyon at Destiny USA on Friday, Oct. 14 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Crunch open the 2022-23 season on the road against the Cleveland Monsters on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. To celebrate the beginning of the season, the team will be streaming the game on a giant screen in the Canyon area for local fans.

As part of the Watch Party, seats will be set up for fans. Apex Entertainment and Bullfinch Brewpub will both have tables at the event. Crunch activities, including cornhole and coloring stations, along with a table to purchase Crunch tickets will also be set up. The Watch Party is free and open to the public.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

