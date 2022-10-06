Hurricanes Assign 5 Players to Wolves
October 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday announced they have assigned five players to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.
The following players are expected to join the Wolves' training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 AHL season:
Forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie.
The Wolves will play a pair of exhibition games in advance of the '22-23 regular-season opener. Chicago will host the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at its training facility, the Triphahn Center in Hoffman Estates, before traveling to Panther Arena in Milwaukee for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Wolves open defense of their AHL championship on Saturday, Oct. 15 when they host the Admirals in their 29th season opener. Prior to the game, the Wolves will raise the 2022 Calder Cup championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters.
