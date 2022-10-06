IceHogs Fall in "Rock'em Sock'em" Preseason Finale to Wild 2-1 Shootout Win

With 70 combined penalty minutes in tonight's preseason finale at the Xtreme Arena, the IceHogs and Wild ended the physical game with a shootout 2-1 Wild victory after the IceHogs couldn't take the lead in overtime on Thursday night in Coralville, Iowa. The IceHogs close the preseason with a 0-0-1-1 record.

The game remained scoreless in the first and second periods from the heroics of Wild goal tender Zane McIntyre and IceHogs goalie Jaxon Stauber. McIntyre showcased his moves with a fully-outstretched Superman dive to save an IceHogs goal. Stauber ended his night after a period and a half with 14 saves on all 14 shots taken.

Spicing things up in the second stanza, IceHogs Captain Garrett Mitchell didn't even take off his gloves to deliver haymakers to Wild Center Tanner Kaspick at the start of a faceoff. Not long after Mitchell served time in the penalty box, IceHogs Forward Riley McKay dropped the gloves to dance with Wild defenseman Brenden Miller for the second fight of the night.

Making his Rockford IceHogs debut at the 10-minute mark in the second period, goalie Dylan Wells stepped in for Stauber. Wells totaled 15 saves including a shot off the mask and a 2-on-1 skirmish at the net. Nearly demonstrating a perfect night on the penalty kill, the IceHogs only allowed one score on the Wild's 1-for-10 power-play efforts.

The Wild carried the momentum into the third session on its 7th powerplay of the game and put a talley on the board with a quick shot from Ty Ronning with 9:37 left to play in regulation. IceHogs Forward Michal Teply fires back from the left circle at 6:30 to tie the Wild at 1-1. After a no-scoring overtime period, the clubs battled in a shootout. Forward Josiah Slavin had the first attempt for the IceHogs but was denied by McIntyre. Wild Forwards Vladislov Firstov and Nick Swaney found the back of the net after Ronning was blocked by Wells to end the night 2-1 for the Wild.

