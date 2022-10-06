Dallas Loans Four Forwards and a Defenseman to Cedar Park
October 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by five players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 28 players.
Oskar Back - C - Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Mavrik Bourque - C - Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Fredrik Karlstrom - LW - Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Fredrik Olofsson - LW - Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Ryan Shea - D - Loaned to Texas (AHL)
The Texas Stars training camp roster now stands at 30 players, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. Click here for the updated roster.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
