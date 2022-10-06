Belleville Sens Provide Update to 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

BELLEVILLE, ON - As day three 2022-23 training camp begins, the Belleville Senators are providing an update to the training camp roster, with the addition of three players.

Goaltender Mads Sogaard has been returned from Ottawa, while forwards Tyler Hinam and Brad Morrison have each joined camp on professional tryout offers.

Sogaard, 21, completed his first full professional season in 2021-22, putting up a record of 19-14-1, with a 2.86 goals against average and .908 save percentage in 35 AHL appearances with the Belleville Sens. The native of Aalborg, Denmark also made his NHL debut with Ottawa last season, posting a 1-1-0 record, a 3.07 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. Sogaard was originally drafted in the 2nd round (37th overall) by the Senators in 2019, following a pair of seasons with the WHL Medicine Hat Tigers.

Hinam, 23, played the majority of last season with the ECHL Maine Mariners, where he scored eight goals and 13 assists, in 38 games played. The native of Cole Harbour Nova Scotia also appeared in three games with the Acadia University Axemen in 2021-22, registering a goal and an assist in three games. Prior to that, he spent four seasons in the QMJHL with Rouyn-Noranda and Cape Breton, putting up 155 points (62 goals, 93 assists) in 241 games and winning a Memorial Cup title in 2018-19.

Morrison, 25, hails from Prince George, BC and spent most of last season with the ECHL Reading Royals, scoring 16 goals and 33 assists, in 50 regular season games played, with three goals and two assists over 12 Kelly Cup Playoff games. Morrison has also appeared in 57 career AHL games, with 13 goals and 13 assists. He spent the majority of his junior career with the Prince George Cougars, but also played with the Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes, notching 262 points (112 goals, 150 assists) over 334 WHL games.

The Senators will play a pair of preseason games this weekend against the Toronto Marlies on Friday October, 7 and against the Laval Rocket, on Sunday October, 9. The Belleville Sens open the 2022-23 American Hockey League season on Friday October 14, 2022, against the Rocket in Laval, Quebec. The Sens return home to CAA Arena on Saturday October 15, 2022, also against Laval.

