IceHogs Wrap up Preseason Tonight with Rematch vs. Wild

October 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs complete their 2022 preseason against the Iowa Wild in the second test of the two-game preseason battle at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa tonight at 7 p.m. Hitting the road again, the IceHogs open the regular season facing the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre.

Tune In to the Action

Listen to tonight's preseason action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on theIceHogs app!

Wild Claim Preseason Opener Last Night

The IceHogs and Wild meet in the preseason for the second consecutive year after battling in a pair of games at Xtreme Arena last season. The clubs split the two-game set last season and this year, the Wild claimed a 2-1 overtime win last night to kick off the preseason. IceHogs forward D.J. Busdeker scored the lone goal for the visiting club, tying the game with 14 seconds remaining to force OT, and goalie Arvid Soderblom made 17 saves in the loss. Full Recap & Interviews

Preseason By the Numbers

Over 15 seasons, the IceHogs are 13-12-1-4 all-time in preseason action while the Wild are 9-6-1-0 over nine seasons.

IceHogs and Wild Prepare for Central Division Showdowns

The IceHogs and Wild will meet 12 times during the upcoming 2022-23 season, tied for the most meetings against one opponent (Chicago Wolves) for the IceHogs. Last season, the IceHogs went 4-5-3-0 against the Wild and hold an all-time record of 43-34-8-3.

Join the IceHogs' Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Oct. 22!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogsOpening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.

Buy Opening Night Tickets Here!

The IceHogs and Hard Rock Casino - Rockford are also teaming up on an exclusive Hard Rock Hammy t-shirt giveaway. Fans attending the block party will have the first chance to get a shirt with the remaining shirts available to fans upon entry to the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Food trucks from Olivo Tacos, 15th and Chris, TNT Funnel Cakes, Inzombia coffee and more will fuel fans for the Opening Act and fans can participate in exciting pregame events like axe throwing, street hockey provided by the Chicago Blackhawks, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, bags/cornhole and more! The block party will take place at the intersection of Elm and Main St., outside of the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

Be Close to the FUN with an IceHogs Group Ticket Package!

Group ticket packages are on sale now! Experience the excitement of IceHogs hockey with a group of 10 or more family and friends! From skating on the ice before the game, watching pregame warmups from the bench, performing during the game or high-fiving the IceHogs as they take the ice, an IceHogs Group Ticket Package brings you closer to the FUN! Reserve your group experience all season at IceHogs.com!

Season Ticket Memberships for 2022-23 are on Sale Now!

Don't miss a moment of the action next season! Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 16th season as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Celebrate Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center against the Chicago Wolves! Contact us at (815) 847-6399, at icehogs@blackhawks.com, or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The Rockford IceHogs opens their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 37-30-4-1, 79 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 32-31-4-5, 73 points (6th, Central Division)

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

4-5-3-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

43-34-8-3

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.