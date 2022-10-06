Live from Downtown Allentown...It's Saturday Night (Hockey) Live

Lehigh Valley, PA - We're bringing back the music! The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are happy to announce the return of the Saturday Night Hockey Live Series.

SNHL began during the 2021-22 regular season featuring live local musical acts driving the energy during the second intermission of every Saturday night home game at PPL Center.

With the special feel and theme, including an even more bold atmosphere during all Saturday games, the brand new SNHL concept grew to be an immensely popular addition to the Phantoms promotional lineup. The enhanced energy during Saturday Night Hockey Live had the fans dancing in the seats to the tunes of the various performers and DJ's and SNHL was also a great way for area hockey fans to learn more about the wide variety of musical artists who call the ABE region, "Our Valley, Our Home."

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open their preseason schedule on Friday, October 7 with an away game at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms have a pair of home preseason tilts at PPL Center on Saturday, October 8 against the Hershey Bears and Wednesday, October 12 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway. T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

