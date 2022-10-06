Native Charlottean Brendan Hoffman Returns to Queen City for Training Camp Shot
October 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
When Brendan Hoffman was six, he pulled on a Junior Checkers jersey for the first time.
Flash forward 14 years and he's back in the Queen City, sporting the real deal logo as he skates with his hometown club.
"It's definitely a reminder of where it all started," said Hoffman.
The 20-year-old's hockey journey has taken him across the continent, culminating in a three-season run with the OHL's Erie Otters.
"I went to Atlanta for a bit when I was about 10," said Hoffman. "Ended up in Toronto when I was 12, went to the O when I was 16, now I'm back here when I'm 20."
Hoffman has come a long way since he began his hockey journey here, and so has Charlotte.
"Back when I was playing I think the closest Triple-A team was in Atlanta," said Hoffman. "Now they've got multiple Triple-A programs and multiple junior programs around here. I feel like adding hockey into an atmosphere that was once devoid of it brings a lot of excitement to a kid who wants to try a new sport."
Hoffman was invited to Checkers camp on a tryout, and he's slated to begin his pro career this season with the ECHL's Reading Royals - who signed him to a deal this summer.
The forward has fit right in during this week's scrimmages, and his presence is helping to make a name for Charlotte as a hockey town.
"It's huge," said Checkers captain Zac Dalpe, whose sons have played youth hockey in Charlotte. "It's always nice to have somebody coming up from the grassroots."
The impact of watching someone like Hoffman ascend to the pro ranks can be huge boost for a youth hockey community that is already on the rise.
"It makes it real for you as a young kid," said Checkers Head Coach Geordie Kinnear, who also has kids playing youth hockey in the Queen City. "You always want someone from your town - whether it's a small town or not a true hockey market yet - to kind of say, 'This guy's done it. So I can find a way.' It's a little bit of motivation."
The growth of hockey in Charlotte since Hoffman first hit the ice with the Junior Checkers is staggering - and there's no signs of it slowing down, in part thanks to homegrown talent rising through the ranks.
"You're going to see more and more," said Kinnear.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2022
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Season Opener Watch Party at Destiny USA October 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- Hurricanes Assign 5 Players to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Native Charlottean Brendan Hoffman Returns to Queen City for Training Camp Shot - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 AHLTV and Broadcast Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Dallas Loans Four Forwards and a Defenseman to Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- New York Rangers Assign Gustav Rydahl to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Live from Downtown Allentown...It's Saturday Night (Hockey) Live - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins to Host Opening Night Followed by Fan Fest - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Wrap up Preseason Tonight with Rematch vs. Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Provide Update to 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Belleville Senators
- Islanders Begin Preseason against Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce M Resort as First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Open Preseason with Wild Showdown in Coralville Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Busdeker Sends IceHogs into Overtime with Final Minute Shot; Wild Snags the 2-1 Victory - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Native Charlottean Brendan Hoffman Returns to Queen City for Training Camp Shot
- Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe
- Notebook: It Starts with Training Camp
- Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe and Anthony Bitetto to Charlotte
- Florida Panthers Assign 10 Players to Charlotte Checkers