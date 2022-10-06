New York Rangers Assign Gustav Rydahl to Wolf Pack

October 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Gustav Rydahl to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Rydahl, 28, signed with the Rangers as an unrestricted free agent on June 13th, 2022. In four preseason games with the Rangers, Rydahl registered an assist and two shots.

In 44 regular season games with Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2021-22, Rydahl scored 30 points (15 g, 15 a) and finished with a plus-6 rating. On Färjestad BK, Rydahl ranked third in goals, fifth in points, and seventh in assists. His plus-6 rating was tied for the fourth highest on the club.

The Wolf Pack currently have 20 forwards, 12 defensemen, and five goaltenders on the Training Camp roster.

Forwards (20): Easton Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Turner Elson, Tanner Fritz, Tim Gettinger, Brendan Harris, Karl Henriksson, Zach Jordan, Patrick Khodorenko, Ryder Korczak, Ryan Lohin, Lauri Pajuniemi, Matt Rempe, Austin Rueschhoff, Gustav Rydahl, C.J. Smith, Sam Sternschein, Bobby Trivigno, and Alex Whelan.

Defensemen (12): Ty Emberson, Zach Giuttari, Louka Henault, Blake Hillman, Luke Martin, Joe Masonius, Matthew Robertson, Jake Ryczek, Brandon Scanlin, Hunter Skinner, Tim Theocharidis, and Andy Welinski.

Goaltenders (5): Talyn Boyko, Louis Domingue, Parker Gahagen, Dylan Garand, and Olof Lindbom.

The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season on Friday, October 14th, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.

To run with the Pack during the 2022-23 season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets for information on ticket packages and to purchase single-game tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.