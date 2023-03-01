Iowa Rallies Again to Earn Point in OTL to Kansas City, 5-4

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored two goals in the third period to force overtime, but Kansas City Mavericks forward Pascal Laberge tallied 58 seconds into overtime to win it, 5-4, Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Iowa's third-period comeback happened in 24 seconds. Tommy Parrottino scored both goals at the right post on back-to-back shots, helping Iowa overcome a 4-2 deficit and earn a point.

The game was defined by scoring runs: Iowa registered two goals in the first period, Kansas City scored four unanswered to go up, 4-2 and Iowa responded with the next two to earn a point.

Tyler Busch opened the scoring 5:03 into the first period after the puck bounced off the boards behind the net and he backhanded it home to put Iowa up, 1-0. Carson Denomie extended the Iowa lead after he wired one from the top of the left circle that snuck past the glove of Dillon Kelley at the 13:18 mark to make it, 2-0.

With the Mavericks up 4-2 after two in the second and two in the third, the magic began for Parrottino. His first came 12:19 into the third when he took the puck coast-to-coast, went through the legs of a defender and lifted it top-shelf. His second came on his next opportunity; he squeezed the puck between the left pad of Kelley and the post to tie the game, 4-4. He finished the season series against the Mavericks with four goals in his final two series games.

Jones finished the night with 35 saves for Iowa. Kelley saved 19 of 23 shots on net for Kansas City.

The Heartlanders start a three-game road trip at Cincinnati Friday at 6:35 p.m.

