Cyclones Foundation Announces Former NHL Player Frank Banham as Director of Youth Hockey Operations

March 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







The Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation announced that former NHL player Frank Banham has been appointed as the Director of Youth Hockey Operations. This newly developed role will focus on developing youth hockey in and around the Cincinnati market by developing recreational house and travel teams while building and strengthening Learn To Skate and Learn To Play programs. In addition, Banham will also take over as head coach of the 2009 and 2011 Junior Cyclones teams.

This position builds on the mission of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation aiming to help children in the Greater Cincinnati Area discover a love and a passion for the game of hockey. The focus of the Foundation aims to help underwrite and alleviate costs associated with playing hockey while exposing children to the game of hockey.

Banham played over 20 years of professional hockey amassing over 1,000 pro games played. He was originally drafted 147th overall in the 1993 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals and went on to play parts of four seasons in the NHL where he tallied 11 points (2 goals + 9 assists) over 32 games.

His career path led him to Cincinnati as a member of the Mighty Ducks where he spent parts of three seasons. After retiring in 2016, Banham and his family returned to the area making Northern Kentucky their home.

Prior to turning pro, Banham spent four seasons with the WHL Saskatoon Blades where he amassed several team records including most goals in a season (83), career leader in goals (190), and career leader in points (370).

While playing, Banham found a new outlet connecting him to the game of hockey as he began to coach/train/teach youth players. This passion led him to start his own summer hockey camp and later blossomed into becoming the Head Coach and Director of the NKHA Tri-State Spartans and One Hockey USA.

"I am excited to watch Frank share his passion for the game with our Jr Cyclones youth program," said Cyclones General Manager Kristin Ropp. "Our goal with the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation has always been to widen the interest in the sport of hockey to more people in the Greater Cincinnati area, and with Frank at the helm, we are bound to see massive growth and development of players. Frank has not only overseen this type of development for the past decade, but also experienced it firsthand."

"I arrived in greater Cincinnati in 1997 while playing for the Mighty Ducks and been living here full-time since 2016," said Banham. "I love the area and its people and feel fortunate to have put down roots here. It's great to see how hockey has grown in Cincinnati over the years. I'm excited to help develop the youth hockey in our area through my work with the Cyclones. Hockey has been my passion since I was three years old, and I want to give back to the youth in our community by teaching them valuable life skills and fostering lifelong friendships through the game. I believe this is what hockey is all about and I couldn't think of a better organization to do it with than the Cincinnati Cyclones."

