Growlers Fall to Mariners 5-3
March 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a tight contest on the road in a 5-3 loss to the Maine Mariners on Wednesday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.
Zach O'Brien reached the 20 goal mark with a pair of third period tallies while Brandon Kruse assisted all three Growlers goals in the 5-3 defeat.
Newfoundland head to Worcester to take on the Railers this Friday at 8:35 pm.
Three Stars:
1. MNE - R. Stefanson
2. MNE - F. Gordeev
3. NFL - Z. O'Brien
