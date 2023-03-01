Growlers Fall to Mariners 5-3

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a tight contest on the road in a 5-3 loss to the Maine Mariners on Wednesday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.

Zach O'Brien reached the 20 goal mark with a pair of third period tallies while Brandon Kruse assisted all three Growlers goals in the 5-3 defeat.

Newfoundland head to Worcester to take on the Railers this Friday at 8:35 pm.

Three Stars:

1. MNE - R. Stefanson

2. MNE - F. Gordeev

3. NFL - Z. O'Brien

