Growlers, Mary Brown's Centre to Host Nevaeh's Angel Foundation

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliates of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and St. John's Sports & Entertainment Ltd. are proud to support Nevaeh's Angel Foundation with a special promotional event night on Sunday, March 12 as the Growlers host the Reading Royals at 4:00pm NST.

Nevaeh's Angel Foundation is a registered charity that assists children with paediatric cancer and their families in Newfoundland and Labrador. The main goal of the foundation is to help alleviate the financial stress that cancer can cause by providing monetary support to assist with: travel, hospital stays, accommodations, meals and other costs of living.

Established in honour of Nevaeh Denine, a nine-year-old Goulds, NL native who lost her battle with neuroblastoma, Nevaeh's Angel Foundation has raised over $500,000 to date through the annual Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand fundraiser and has assisted over 85 children and families.

Fans can support Nevaeh's Angel Foundation directly by purchasing tickets using the promo code 'lemonade' or using the following link - nlgrowlers.com/nevaeh and five dollars from every ticket sold goes back to support Nevaeh's Angel Foundation.

"We are thrilled to work with the Newfoundland Growlers and the Mary Brown's Centre and continue to raise funds in Nevaeh's honour," says Holly Denine, NAF Committee Member and mother to Nevaeh. "The main goal of the foundation is to alleviate the financial stress that cancer can bring, so we are very proud to work with these two organizations to do just that. Nevaeh would be so proud!"

The Growlers are long time supporters of Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand and it was an easy decision to step up and host a special event night to help support children and families in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador who are battling paediatric cancer.

"The Growlers are proud to team up with Mary Brown's Centre to support Nevaeh's Angel Foundation," said Growlers Vice President of Business Operations Kenny O'Leary.

"It means so much to us to be able to continue to honour Nevaeh's legacy and play a small role in helping raise funds for such an important cause in our province."

In addition, thanks in partnership with St. John's Sports & Entertainment Ltd., lemonade stands will be erected in the Mary Brown's Centre concourse and all proceeds from the lemonade sales will go directly to Nevaeh's Angel Foundation.

"We are proud to support the incredible work of Nevaeh's Angel Foundation," said Jill Brewer, CEO of SJSEL. "Please join us on March 12th for this special event, and together with the Growlers we can help raise much-needed funds for sick children with pediatric cancer in our province."

Fans are encouraged to wear purple and yellow to the game, the official colours of Nevaeh's Angel Foundation, and can enter to win a $500 Dominion gift card.

