Toledo's McCourt Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

March 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Toledo Walleye defenseman Riley McCourt is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February after posting a league-best +16 rating in 12 games.

McCourt posted an even or better rating in 11 of his 12 games in February, highlighted by a +3 on Feb. 17 at Rapid City, as well as four games where he was a +2.

The 22-year-old ranks second on the Walleye, and tied for sixth in the ECHL, with a +25 rating to go along with 21 points (4g-17a) in 30 games this season.

A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, McCourt has tallied 56 points (16-40a) in 96 career ECHL games with Toledo, Newfoundland and Wichita while adding one assist in eight career American Hockey League games with Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, McCourt posted 117 points (30g-87a) in 175 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Flint and Hamilton.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Riley McCourt with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Walleye home game.

Runner-Up: Conlan Keenan, Toledo (+15).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Ivan Chukarov (+6); Allen - Dalton Gally (+5); Atlanta - Eric Neiley (+5); Cincinnati - Matthew Cairns (+13); Florida - Oliver Chau (+6); Fort Wayne - Marcus McIvor (+8); Greenville - Ethan Cap and Joe Gatenby (+7); Idaho - Matt Register (+12); Indy - Cameron Hillis (+6); Iowa - Justin Wells and Zach White (+8); Jacksonville - Craig Martin (+6); Kalamazoo - Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm (+3); Kansas City - Theo Calvas, Pascal Laberge, Joshua Lammon and Hugo Roy (+5); Maine - Connor Doherty (+9); Newfoundland - Michael Joyaux (+8); Norfolk - Stepan Timofeyev (+7); Orlando - Branden Makara and Grant Mismash (+3); Rapid City - Jimmy Soper (+8); Reading - Devon Paliani (+6); Savannah - Logan Drevitch, Nick Tuzzolino and Elijah Vilio (+4); South Carolina - Kevin O'Neil (+3); Trois-Rivières - Alex Breton (+7); Tulsa - Brennan Blaszczak, Max Golod and Chris Perna (+4); Utah - Connor McDonald (+7); Wheeling - Gianluca Esteves (+4); Wichita - Dylan MacPherson (+2) and Worcester - Brent Beaudoin (+8).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.