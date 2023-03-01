Rémi Poirier Recalled by Texas Stars
March 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Rémi Poirier has been reassigned to the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dallas Stars (NHL).
Poirier, 21, ranks first in the ECHL in save percentage (.928) and second in goals against-average (2.07). He is tied for third in wins posting a record of (19-2-1-1) while being tied for second with three shutouts. The Farnham, QC native was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month in December where he went (5-1-0) with one shutout, a 1.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.958 and then also won the award in January going (6-0-0) with one shutout, a 1.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.947. He won 12 straight games from Dec. 10-Feb. 3 which is the fourth longest win streak by a goaltender in league history. Poirier was also named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 12-18.
He collected his first AHL win Feb. 19 making 33 saves on 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at Milwaukee and followed it up win another victory on Feb. 22 turning aside 19 of 22 shots faced in a 5-3 win at Rockford. In three AHL appearances this season he is (2-0-1) with a 2.26 goals against-average and .920 save percentage.
He was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, round 6, 185th overall, and signed his three-year, entry-level contact on Mar. 10, 2022.
Idaho travels to Kansas City this weekend for a three-in-three against the Mavericks Friday and Saturday at 6:05 p.m. (MT) and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. (MT). Watch the game on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
