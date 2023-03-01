Benton Maass Recalled by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Benton Maass has been recalled by Hershey.

Maass, 24, signed an amateur tryout contract with Hershey last April where he appeared in one game with the Bears. On May 26th, 2022, Maass signed an AHL contract with the Bears and began his rookie season in South Carolina. The first-year pro has appeared in 45 games for the Stingrays this season, recording nine points on four goals and five assists. The native of Elk River, MN was initially selected by the Washington Capitals in the 6th round of the 2017 NHL draft.

Prior to turning pro, Maass played five seasons of college hockey, tallying 51 points on 13 goals and 38 assists in 162 games played. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman played four years at the University of New Hampshire before transferring to the Minnesota State University where he helped the team to a CCHA Championship and an NCAA Championship runner-up finish.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum this Friday, March 3rd, to host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m.

