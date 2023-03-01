ECHL Transactions - March 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 1, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Tanner Butler, D

Wichita:

Eric Dop, G

Worcester:

Timothy Faulkner, D

Paul Boutoussov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Noah Laaouan, D recalled by Tucson

Florida:

Add Jake Smith, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Delete Serron Noel, F recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G added to active roster (traded from Iowa)

Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on reserve

Delete Colton Point, G recalled by Bakersfield

Idaho:

Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve

Delete Remi Poirier, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Jacksonville:

Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Hartford

Kansas City:

Add John Stampohar, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add MacGregor Sinclair, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Sean Kuhn, G added as EBUG

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Stan Basistyy, G added as EBUG

Add Taylor Egan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jack Badini, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Reading:

Add Ryan Kenny, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Zach Shankar, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Benton Maass, D recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve

Delete Joseph Nardi, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Francis Marotte, G activated from reserve

Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Laval

Worcester:

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F assigned by Springfield

Add Collin Adams, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Conor Breen, D placed on reserve

Delete Collin Adams, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

