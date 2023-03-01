ECHL Transactions - March 1
March 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 1, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Tanner Butler, D
Wichita:
Eric Dop, G
Worcester:
Timothy Faulkner, D
Paul Boutoussov, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Noah Laaouan, D recalled by Tucson
Florida:
Add Jake Smith, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Delete Serron Noel, F recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Corbin Kaczperski, G added to active roster (traded from Iowa)
Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on reserve
Delete Colton Point, G recalled by Bakersfield
Idaho:
Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve
Delete Remi Poirier, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Jacksonville:
Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Hartford
Kansas City:
Add John Stampohar, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add MacGregor Sinclair, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Sean Kuhn, G added as EBUG
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Stan Basistyy, G added as EBUG
Add Taylor Egan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jack Badini, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Reading:
Add Ryan Kenny, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Zach Shankar, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Benton Maass, D recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve
Delete Joseph Nardi, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Francis Marotte, G activated from reserve
Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Laval
Worcester:
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F assigned by Springfield
Add Collin Adams, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Conor Breen, D placed on reserve
Delete Collin Adams, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Benton Maass Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Foundation Announces Former NHL Player Frank Banham as Director of Youth Hockey Operations - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Sign Two Players to Amateur Try Outs - Kansas City Mavericks
- Growlers Fall to Mariners 5-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Take Growlers to School - Maine Mariners
- Growlers, Mary Brown's Centre to Host Nevaeh's Angel Foundation - Newfoundland Growlers
- Riley McCourt Named ECHL Plus Performer of February - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's McCourt Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Rémi Poirier Recalled by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Maxim Cajkovic from Solar Bears to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears a Fun Part of Orlando's Entertainment Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Solar Bears a Fun Part of Orlando's Entertainment Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Solar Bears a Fun Part of Orlando's Entertainment Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.