Oilers Fall to Red-Hot Cyclones

March 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-3 to the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

Lee Lapid opened the scoring just 1:40 after puck drop, sending a deft, back-door deflection into the top shelf to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Alex Gilmour leveled the contest 1-1 11:38 into the game, popping a feed from Tyler Poulsen through Mark Sinclair's five hole.

Patrick Polino regained the Cyclones lead 7:48 into the second, wristing a five-on-three chance beyond a sprawling Daniel Mannella. Matej Pekar created a 3-1 Cincinnati lead 1:14 past the midway mark of the game with an unassisted snapshot.

Tag Bertuzzi notched his 20th goal of the season - his ninth on the power play - 26 seconds into the third, reducing Cincinnati's lead to 3-2. Josh Passolt scored one second into the final half of the final frame, restoring the Cyclones lead to two. Dante Sheriff answered 2:09 after, sniping Sinclair from the high slot and slicing the lead to 4-3. Matt Berry closed the score line 5-3, labeling a shot to the upper-right corner with 6:13 left.

The Oilers continue traveling the Central Division, squaring off against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday, March 3 at the Wings Event Center at 6 p.m. CT.

