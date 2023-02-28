Solar Bears a Fun Part of Orlando's Entertainment Options

by Fran Stuchbury

February 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears









The Orlando Solar Bears take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(Orlando Solar Bears, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) The Orlando Solar Bears take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits(Orlando Solar Bears, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

When I made travel plans to Orlando to cover an XFL Orlando Guardians game last Sunday for OurSports Central, the schedule worked out perfectly for me to attend an ECHL Orlando Solar Bears on Friday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The original Solar Bears played in the International Hockey League from 1995 till 2001. When Orlando joined the ECHL in 2012 as an expansion team, ownership revived the name. They are affiliated with the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning and American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch.

The Solar Bears play in the Amway center which has been home of the NBA's Orlando Magic since 2010 and National Arena League's Orlando Predators since 2019. The Solar Bears have averaged 5,899 fans per game this season, which ranks seventh in the 28-team ECHL.

Ticket prices range from $18 to $58 dollars, and a ticket in the 15th row in the center of the Amway Center went for $34 ($46 total with ticket fees).

The team sold a variety of Solar Bears merchandise behind section 107. If you spent more than $100, they gave you a pair of free purple sun glasses. Compared with the NHL, ECHL games are a much more affordable alternative for families, and a large number of children were on hand.

The Solar Bears lost to the Swamp Rabbits 4-3 as forward Grant Mismash scored two of the team's three goals. There was a lot of action in the game for the Solar Bears on offense they had 36 shots on goal compared to only 21 for the Swamp Rabbits.

Swamp Rabbits forward Brett Kemp scored two of the four goals for Greenville.

During breaks, the in-arena host did a kept fans engaged throughout the entire game as did a variety of promotions and giveaways.

Dance cameras encouraged fans to show their moves during breaks. Solar Bears mascot Shades can also be found throughout the arena.

After the game, I took the elevator to get to Sky Bar at the Amway Center, providing a nice view of Orlando's skyline.

Unbeknownst to me, the Swamp Rabbits also stayed at Marriott Orlando Downtown, and I ended up running into Greenville forward Ayden MacDonald on my way to the elevator Saturday morning. I later saw several players elsewhere in the hotel. Greenville is an affiliate of the LA Kings and Ontario (California) Reign, so being called up from Greenville could entail a long flight.

To cut travel expenses, the same two teams played again on Sunday, with the Solar Bears prevailing, 5-4, to even the weekend series at a game apiece.

If you live in Orlando or travel to Orlando for other tourist attractions, the Solar Bears offer a solid entertainment experience.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.