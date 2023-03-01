Mavericks Sign Two Players to Amateur Try Outs

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward MacGregor Sinclair and defenseman John Stampohar to Amateur Tryout (ATO) contracts, the team announced today.

Sinclair and Stampohar both played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Superior during the 2022-23 season.

Sinclair, 24, is an Irma, Alberta, Canada native who played in 49 games across two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, scoring 13 goals with 14 assists. Sinclair played his first collegiate season at Canisius College where he appeared in 32 games as a freshman.

Stampohar, 6-2, 209, is a Grand Rapids, Minn., native who played in 29 games in back-to-back seasons at Wisconsin-Superior, totaling 16 points. Like Sinclair, Stampohar began his college career at Canisius, where he played in 18 games in the 2019-20 season.

After picking up a 4-1 victory over Wichita on Tuesday, the Mavericks continue one of their biggest weeks of the season, as they travel to Iowa for the team's final matchup of the year with the Heartlanders on Wednesday. Kansas City then welcomes in Idaho for games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Steelheads.

