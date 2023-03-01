Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Maxim Cajkovic from Solar Bears to Syracuse Crunch

March 1, 2023







ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned forward Maxim Cajkovic to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Cajkovic, 22, has appeared in 55 ECHL games for the Solar Bears over two seasons, scoring 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points and 51 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound native of Bratislava, Slovakia skated in 20 AHL games during the 2021-22 season for the Crunch, scoring three goals and three assists.

Cajkovic was drafted by the Lightning in the third round, 89th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. Cajkovic signed a three-year, entry-level contract in the summer of 2021.

Prior to his professional career, Cajkovic played in 123 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for Val-d'Or and Saint John, scoring 56 goals and 63 assists for 119 points. Cajkovic also represented Slovakia at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship in 2020 and competed in the U18 age group in 2018 and 2019.

NEXT GAMES: On Thursday, March 2nd, the Solar Bears host the Adirondack Thunder for Thirsty Thursday. Enjoy $5 beer specials at the Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 3rd, the Solar Bears welcome back the Florida Everblades to the Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

