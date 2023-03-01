Riley McCourt Named ECHL Plus Performer of February

March 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Riley McCourt was named today as the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February after posting a +16 rating over Toledo's 12 games.

McCourt was even or better in 11 of his 12 games in February with his high being a +3 on February 17 at Rapid City. He had four games in which he was a +2, helping the Walleye to an 11-0-1 record in the month. Since joining Toledo on December 22, he has collected 21 points (4G, 17A) with a +24 rating. That is second on the Walleye over the 30 games. His overall rating is tied for fifth among all ECHL defensemen.

He had a successful 2021-2022 campaign with the Newfoundland Growlers in which he appeared in 53 games with 33 points (12G, 21A) and 54 penalty minutes. He finished the regular season as +15. The 22-year-old also posted another two assists in six playoff contests for the Growlers. McCourt made his pro debut in the 2020-2021 season playing in eight games for Toronto in the AHL (1A) and also another 13 games with Wichita of the ECHL (2A).

Before joining the pro ranks, the 5'11", 173-pound defenseman had a monster year in 2019-2020 with Flint of the OHL, posting 62 points (18G, 44A) in 63 games for the Firebirds. Over four total years in the OHL, McCourt collected 117 points (30G, 87A) in 175 games between playing for Flint and Hamilton.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Riley McCourt with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Walleye home game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.