Iowa Falls to Texas 7-3

November 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





CEDAR PARK, TX. - Iowa Wild (11-5-2-2; 26 pts.) fell to the Texas Stars (5-13-0-2; 12 pts.) by a score of 7-3 Tuesday evening.

Iowa and Texas exploded for a combined six goals in the first period, the most in a Wild game since Oct. 26, 2018 vs. Colorado.

The Stars opened the scoring with two goals in the first 3:36, as forwards Michael Mersch and Anthony Louis both recorded tallies to give the home side a 2-0 lead. Mersch took advantage of a fumbled puck by a Wild defender to beat goaltender Mat Robson (25 saves) blocker side, while Louis' shot from the left circle squeaked through the Robson's pads before he was able to follow up his shot and tuck the loose puck behind the goal line.

Wild forward Gerry Mayhew made it a 2-1 game at 8:50 in the first period as he scored a power-play goal for Iowa. Defenseman Brennan Menell took a shot from the point and Mayhew tipped it through the five-hole of goaltender Landon Bow (26 saves) for his 11th of the season. Forward Sam Anas recorded the secondary assist on the play, his 10th helper of the year.

Texas responded with another pair of goals, coming within 37 seconds of each other. Forward Rhett Gardner gave the Stars a 3-1 lead as he picked up a rebound from a Jason Robertson shot and lifted it over Robson's glove for his fourth of the season at 11:42 in the first. Then at 12:19 in the opening frame, forward Joel L'Esperance took a shot from the slot that was blocked by a Wild defender before he wristed another shot on net, which beat Robson blocker side.

Mayhew recorded his second multi-goal game of the season as he potted another tally at 13:28 in the first period. Defenseman Matt Bartkowski circled the net before feeding Mayhew on the back post, who had an easy tap-in for the score. Forward Will Bitten earned his fifth assist of the season on Mayhew's 12th of the year, which ranks tied for second-most in the league.

Through an eventful first 20 minutes of play, Texas led 4-2 and led in shots 16-9.

After a six-goal outbreak in the first period, the Stars scored the lone goal of the second period, taking a 5-2 lead. Forward Joel Kiviranta dug the puck out of the skates of teammate Diego Cuglietta and knocked it across the goal line for his second of the year.

Heading into the third period, Iowa trailed 5-2 and the Stars led in shots 23-22.

Forward Brandon Duhaime scored his third tally of the year just 89 seconds into the third period to make it a 5-3 contest. After center Nico Sturm won a draw to the left of Bow, Duhaime danced through the Stars defense before finding the back of the net with a backhanded shot.

Eighteen seconds later, Texas responded to push its lead back to three. Gardner took a shot that kicked off Robson's pads, but forward Nicholas Caamano beat the Wild defense to the rebound before putting it home off his backhand, giving the Stars a 6-3 lead.

Caamano scored back-to-back goals for the Stars when he converted a breakaway opportunity at 7:30 in the third period. After a Wild turnover in the neutral zone, Caamano raced into the Wild zone and beat Robson through his five-hole for his fourth of the year.

Neither team found the back of the net in the last 12:30 of the contest, despite Wild forward Mike Liambas being assessed a five-minute major charging penalty and game misconduct at 11:55 in the third period. Final shot totals were 32-29 in favor of Texas. Iowa went 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Wild's four goals allowed in the first period were the most since April 2, 2019 at Tucson and its seven goals allowed in the game were the most since Dec. 21, 2018 vs. Stockton. The contest was also the first time in the last five games Iowa was perfect on the penalty kill.

Iowa looks to break its seven-game losing streak against the Stars in Texas on Friday, when the two teams rematch at H-E-B Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

