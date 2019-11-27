Rampage Top IceHogs on Walman's Winner

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jake Walman's third period blast from the left circle squeezed under goaltender Kevin Lankinen and held up as the game-winner, as the San Antonio Rampage (9-6-6) captured a 3-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs (9-8-1) in front of 4,193 fans on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center.

Mike Vecchione and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Rampage, who earned their ninth win in their last 11 home games against Rockford. Mitch Reinke collected two assists in his first game since Oct. 25, having missed 13 games due to injury.

At 13:23 of the third period, IceHogs forward Mackenzie Entwistle turned the puck over just inside his own blue line, the puck rolling off his stick and right to Walman. The Rampage defenseman took three strides to the top of the left circle and wound up for a slap shot that beat Lankinen under the left pad to make it 3-2 Rampage.

It was Walman's third goal of the season and second in the last three games. The Rampage defense corps has scored a goal in four straight games.

The Rampage outshot the IceHogs 18-8 in the third period. The IceHogs pulled the goaltender with just over two minutes remaining, but Rampage goaltender Ville Husso locked down his seventh win of the season with a 28-save performance.

San Antonio opened the scoring on the power play at 3:47 of the first period when Vecchione found the rebound of a Reinke point shot and fired it past Lankinen for his team-leading 13th goal of the season. Vecchione has 11 goals and 15 points in his last 14 games.

The Rampage have scored in the first four minutes of regulation in each of the last three games.

Rockford evened the score at 7:15 of the first period when Reese Johnson's shot off the rush from the left circle beat Husso over the shoulder, his fourth goal of the season making it 1-1.

Jacob Nilsson gave the IceHogs the lead at 5:27 of the second period with a power play goal, a right circle wrist shot beating Husso for Nilsson's fourth goal of the season and a 2-1 IceHogs lead.

The Rampage power play struck again at 18:54 of the second period when Kyrou's wrist shot from the right circle went off Lankinen's blocker, caromed off his helmet, rolled down his back and in for Kyrou's fifth goal of the year to tie the game 2-2.

Klim Kostin left the game in the second period and did not return after colliding with Rockford defenseman Ian McCoshen. Kostin was in the lineup for San Antonio after being assigned by the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

San Antonio sits third in the Central Division, two points behind the Iowa Wild. Iowa holds one game in hand.

The Rampage continue their homestand on Saturday night at the AT&T Center when they host the Milwaukee Admirals. The Rampage will host their 15th annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by H-E-B. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, and the game is televised on FOX Sports Southwest and broadcast on Ticket 760 and AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Vecchione (13); Kyrou (5), Walman (3)

Ville Husso: 28 saves on 30 shots

Power Play: 2-for-7

Penalty Kill: 3-for-4

THREE STARS:

1) Jake Walman - SA

2) Mike Vecchione - SA

3) Mitch Reinke - SA

