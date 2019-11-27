Hogberg Recalled by Ottawa
November 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the Belleville Senators.
In 14 games this season, the Swede is 6-6 with 3.21 GAA and a .986 save percentage. In four games with Ottawa last season, Hogberg went 0-2 with a 4.09 GAA.
In a corresponding move, Ottawa reassigned goaltender Joey Daccord from the Brampton Beast to Belleville. Daccord is 6-5 in 11 games in the ECHL with a 3.02 GAA.
Belleville also released defenceman Chris Martenet from his PTO with the team. He played two games for the Sens and now returns to Brampton.
The Senators are in action tonight against Laval at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.