Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 PM

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears clash with the Providence Bruins on a Thanksgiving Eve tilt at Giant Center. It marks the 6,000th all-time Hershey Bears regular season game.

Hershey Bears (8-8-2-2) at Providence Bruins (11-7-1-2)

November 27, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #21 | Giant Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (15), Olivier Gouin (54)

Linesmen: Bob Goodman (90), Bill Lyons (27)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

GAME NOTES SHEET

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Mitch Lamoureux on the call.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears fell to the Providence Bruins on the road Sunday night by a 6-3 margin. The loss extended Hershey's winless streak away from Giant Center to seven games. The Bears fell behind 4-0 early with Bruins goals from Ryan Fitzgerald, former Bear Paul Carey, and two goals from Urho Vaakanainen. Joe Snively and Shane Gersich tallied to pull Hershey within two, but Jack Studnicka restored Providence's three goal advantage with an unassisted shorthanded marker at 11:05 of the third period. Garrett Pilon brought the Bears within 5-3 at 13:19, but Trent Frederic delivered the final blow with an empty net goal at 19:50.

THANKSGIVING EVE HISTORY:

Entering tonight, the Hershey Bears have previously played 64 games all-time on Thanksgiving Eve, winning 32, losing 25, tying in five and recording a point for an overtime loss in two. Overall, tonight will be the fourth Thanksgiving Eve battle against the Providence Bruins, with the most recent pre Turkey Day meeting on Nov. 25, 2015 in a 2-1 overtime Hershey win. The Bears first ever Thanksgiving Eve matchup versus Providence was 51 years ago today, on Nov. 27, 1968 in a 3-2 loss to the Providence Reds. Additionally, the Chocolate and White 18 games on Thanksgiving Day in franchise history, all within 1938-1958. The Bears and Providence Reds met three times on Thanksgiving Day in 1946, 1957 and 1958. Hershey won all three Turkey Day meetings by respective scores of 10-2, 6-5 and 5-3.

MONTH FULL OF PROVIDENCE:

Aside from Hershey's interstate rivalries with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley, the Bears have played Providence more than any other team. Tonight marks the third November meeting against the P-Bruins, previously losing 6-3 last Sunday, and winning 5-3 on Nov. 2. Overall in the season-series, Hershey is 1-1-1-0 through three matchups. The Bears leading point producer in the current season-series is Mike Sgarbossa with four points (one goal, three assists) in three games. Bruins captain Paul Carey has also countered with four points (two goals, two assists) in three games.

SOPHOMORES STRIKE:

Bears forwards Shane Gersich and Garrett Pilon both have two goals on the season, and all have come at the dismay of the Providence Bruins. Gersich snapped an eight-game span without a point by scoring shorthanded in Providence last Sunday. His one other goal this season came also shorthanded against the Bruins on Nov. 2 at Giant Center. In addition to Pilon also tallying his second goal of the season on Sunday in Providence, his one other mark also came on Nov. 2.

MILESTONE WATCH:

Tobias Geisser's next game will be his 100th professional outing. Mike Sgarbossa appeared in his 50th career NHL game on Saturday, dressing for the Washington Capitals against the Vancouver Canucks. Sgarbossa is 10 points away from 300 in his pro career, and 20 from reaching the all-AHL 300 point plateau. Philippe Maillet is two points away from 100 in his AHL career. Matt Moulson is 25 games away from 1,000 in his professional career.

