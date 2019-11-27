Anaheim Ducks Sign Brayden Tracey to Entry-Level Contract
November 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Brayden Tracey to a three-year entry-level contract.
Tracey, 18 (5/28/01), has collected 46-59=105 points with a +35 rating and 53 penalty minutes (PIM) in 84 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Moose Jaw Warriors. Tracey was named the WHL's 2018-19 Rookie of the Year after leading league rookies in points (36-45=81), goals, game-winning goals (11), power-play goals (12), assists, power-play assists (15), and plus/minus (+35) in his first full WHL campaign in 2018-19.
Selected by Anaheim in the first round (29th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Tracey has recorded 10-12=22 points in 13 games with Moose Jaw this season. The Calgary, Alberta native currently leads the WHL in points-per-game (1.67), while leading the Warriors in goals and ranking second in points and assists. The 5-10, 182-pound winger registered 4-3=7 points in seven games with Team Canada at the 2019 U-18 World Championship, and also earned silver with Canada at the 2017 World Hockey Challenge.
