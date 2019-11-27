Condors Drop Thanksgiving Eve to Tucson
November 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (7-9-3; 17pts) dropped an 8-3 decision to the division-leading Tucson Roadrunners (15-4-0; 30pts) on Wednesday night. RW Josh Currie scored for the third straight game. Bakersfield is in San Jose Friday and then home for Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday at 7 p.m.
FIRST PERIOD
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Jon Martin (6th) on a backdoor pass; Assists: Gregoire, Schnarr; Time of goal: 2:42; TUC leads, 1-0
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: D Dysin Mayo (3rd) from the right-wing circle unassisted; Time of goal: 11:14; TUC leads, 2-0
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: D Kyle Capobianco (1st) from the point; Assists: Mayo, Pederson; Time of goal: 11:36; TUC leads, 3-0
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Beau Bennett (4th) from the left-wing circle off the rush; Assists: Miele, Burke; Time of goal: 15:36; TUC leads, 4-0
CONDORS GOAL: D Joel Persson (1st) on a point shot; Assists: Esposito, Gambardella; Time of goal: 18:30; TUC leads, 4-1
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: D Jordan Gross (4th) from the high slot off a turnover; Assist: Pederson; Time of goal: 19:32; TUC leads, 5-1
SHOTS: BAK- 8, TUC - 12
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (4th) off a feed in front; Assist: McLeod; Time of goal: :52; TUC leads, 5-2
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (10th) one-timer in tight; Assists: Malone, Persson; Time of goal: 18:20; TUC leads, 5-3
SHOTS: BAK - 10, TUC - 7
THIRD PERIOD
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: C Michael Chaput (8th) off a turnover; Assist: Fasching; Time of goal: 3:48; TUC leads, 6-3
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: Chaput (9th) off a back wall bounce; Assists: Mayo, Steenbergen; Time of goal: 9:01; TUC leads, 7-3
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: LW Tyler Steenbergen (4th) from the slot; Assists: Fasching, Mayo; Time of goal: 13:56; TUC leads, 8-3
SHOTS: BAK- 20, TUC - 9
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Chaput (TUC) 2. Mayo (TUC) 3. Steenbergen (TUC)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; TUC - 0/2
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 39; TUC - 28
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (ND, started, 51:14, 0-3-1; 17/22); Skinner (L, 8:46; 6-5-2; 3/6); TUC - Prosvetov (4-1-0; 36/39)
RW Josh Currie has goals in three straight
D Joel Persson has a four-game point streak (1g-4a)
The Condors PK is 46/51 over nine games
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Vincent Desharnais, Kailer Yamamoto, Steven Iacobellis, Tomas Jurco, Jakob Stukel
TEDDY BEAR TOSS IS SATURDAY! BUY A 3-PACK BELOW! TICKETS LIMITED QUANTITY! BOX OFFICE OPEN 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. FRIDAY
