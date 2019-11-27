Condors Drop Thanksgiving Eve to Tucson

November 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (7-9-3; 17pts) dropped an 8-3 decision to the division-leading Tucson Roadrunners (15-4-0; 30pts) on Wednesday night. RW Josh Currie scored for the third straight game. Bakersfield is in San Jose Friday and then home for Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday at 7 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Jon Martin (6th) on a backdoor pass; Assists: Gregoire, Schnarr; Time of goal: 2:42; TUC leads, 1-0

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: D Dysin Mayo (3rd) from the right-wing circle unassisted; Time of goal: 11:14; TUC leads, 2-0

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: D Kyle Capobianco (1st) from the point; Assists: Mayo, Pederson; Time of goal: 11:36; TUC leads, 3-0

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Beau Bennett (4th) from the left-wing circle off the rush; Assists: Miele, Burke; Time of goal: 15:36; TUC leads, 4-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Joel Persson (1st) on a point shot; Assists: Esposito, Gambardella; Time of goal: 18:30; TUC leads, 4-1

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: D Jordan Gross (4th) from the high slot off a turnover; Assist: Pederson; Time of goal: 19:32; TUC leads, 5-1

SHOTS: BAK- 8, TUC - 12

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (4th) off a feed in front; Assist: McLeod; Time of goal: :52; TUC leads, 5-2

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (10th) one-timer in tight; Assists: Malone, Persson; Time of goal: 18:20; TUC leads, 5-3

SHOTS: BAK - 10, TUC - 7

THIRD PERIOD

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: C Michael Chaput (8th) off a turnover; Assist: Fasching; Time of goal: 3:48; TUC leads, 6-3

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: Chaput (9th) off a back wall bounce; Assists: Mayo, Steenbergen; Time of goal: 9:01; TUC leads, 7-3

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: LW Tyler Steenbergen (4th) from the slot; Assists: Fasching, Mayo; Time of goal: 13:56; TUC leads, 8-3

SHOTS: BAK- 20, TUC - 9

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Chaput (TUC) 2. Mayo (TUC) 3. Steenbergen (TUC)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; TUC - 0/2

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 39; TUC - 28

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (ND, started, 51:14, 0-3-1; 17/22); Skinner (L, 8:46; 6-5-2; 3/6); TUC - Prosvetov (4-1-0; 36/39)

RW Josh Currie has goals in three straight

D Joel Persson has a four-game point streak (1g-4a)

The Condors PK is 46/51 over nine games

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Vincent Desharnais, Kailer Yamamoto, Steven Iacobellis, Tomas Jurco, Jakob Stukel

TEDDY BEAR TOSS IS SATURDAY! BUY A 3-PACK BELOW! TICKETS LIMITED QUANTITY! BOX OFFICE OPEN 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. FRIDAY

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.