Thunderbirds, Springfield Fire Department Donate over $8,000 to Family of Lt. Jason Menard

November 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -Â Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa announced on Monday that through combined efforts at last Friday's and Saturday's Thunderbird games, the T-Birds, the Springfield Fire Department, and the Springfield Association of Firefighters Local 648 were able to raise $8,030 in donations to the family of fallen Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard .

Menard, 39, died Nov. 13 after being trapped in a four-alarm fire on Stockholm Street in Worcester. According to officials, Menard's death came moments after he was able to bring two of his other crew members to safety as the group searched for a baby and resident still in the building. Menard left behind a wife of 16 years and three children.

"We were humbled and overwhelmed with the support shown by Thunderbirds fans this weekend," said Costa. "We were glad be able to provide an outlet for the Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters Local 648 to honor their fallen brother in Worcester and assist his family in their time of tremendous grief."

Of the total donation, more than $5,000 was generated via donations directly to Springfield Fire Department officials or Springfield Association of Firefighters Local 648, who encouraged fans to "fill the boot" on Friday and Saturday. The remaining funds were generated via sales of 50-50 raffle tickets both online and in-arena.

