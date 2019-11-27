Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

November 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled defenseman Paul LaDue and forward Matt Luff from Ontario. In addition, defenseman Derek Forbort has also been assigned to the Reign for a conditioning assignment and forward Carl Grundstrom has been assigned to Ontario.

LaDue has spent the beginning of the season with Ontario and has registered six points (1-5=6), a plus-5 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 18 games with the Reign. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native has appeared in 67 games with the Kings over three seasons and recorded 17 points (5-12=17) and 22 penalty minutes.

Luff is earning his second recall of the season after being assigned to Ontario on Nov. 22. In 15 games with the Reign, he has tallied 10 points (3-7=10), a plus-4 rating and 16 penalty minutes. The 22-year-old has registered one point (0-1=1) in four games with the Kings this season and has 12 points (8-4=12) in 37 career NHL games.

Forbort has missed the first 24 games of the season due to an upper-body injury. Last season, the Duluth, Minnesota native appeared in 81 games with the Kings and posted 14 points (2-12=14) and 52 penalty minutes. He has played in 255 career games with 52 points (6-46=52), a plus-12 rating and 172 penalty minutes.

Grundstrom has been assigned to Ontario after appearing in eight games with the Kings since his Oct. 29 recall. During that time, he notched three points (0-3=3), a plus-2 rating and four penalty minutes. Earlier this season he appeared in four games with Ontario where he registered seven points (5-2=7), a plus-8 rating and four penalty minutes.

The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.