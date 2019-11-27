Heat Bring Win Streak to Ontario Wednesday

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Arena: Toyota Arena | Ontario, California

Date: Wednesday, November 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

TODAY

Stockton looks to push its win streak to four games as it heads into game three of the season-long five-game road trip Wednesday with the first game of the season against the Ontario Reign. The Heat took the first two games of the five-game sprint on road ice against divisional foes Bakersfield and San Diego, and will close out with a pair of games at Colorado following tonight's contest against Ontario. The Reign limp into tonight's game riding a five-game losing skid, losses coming against the Tucson Roadrunners (twice), San Diego Gulls (twice) and Iowa Wild. Stockton and Ontario come into tonight's game with a tight all-time series, the Heat going 16-18-4-0 since the 2015-16 season against the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

HOT ON THE ROAD

The Heat have made themselves right at home while on the road this season, coming into tonight's game 7-1-0-1 on opponents' ice for the year including a 2-0 start to the current five-game road trip. The Heat have been dominant in road games, outscoring opponents 40-25 while going 7-0 in road games not played in Tucson.

KILLING SPREE

Stockton has gone five full games without allowing a power play goal, killing off 16-straight opponent power play chances in a streak that dates back to November 9. In that same span, Stockton has potted eight goals on the man-advantage - including one in each of the first two games of the current road trip.

LOMBERG-INI MERCY

Ryan Lomberg is on pace for a career year, leading the Heat with 17 points through 17 games -a point-per-game clip through nearly two months of action. The forward has been red hot of late, recording six points (3g,3a) over Stockton's last three games, four (2g,2a) in the first two games of the current road trip.

RISING AND FALLING

While the Reign have stumbled to five-straight setbacks, the Heat have responded to some mid-November bumps with three-straight divisional victories entering tonight's game. Stockton's hot streak, including wins in four of the last five, has allowed the club to maintain pace with Pacific Division-leading Tucson, the Heat currently trailing the pace club by three points.

LIKE FINE QUINE

Alan Quine returned to Stockton prior to the start of the road trip, rejoining the club after spending nearly a month with the NHL's Calgary Flames. In his first two games back, Quine has produced three points - including two assists and the game-winning, overtime goal at Bakersfield last Thursday to seal a come-from-behind victory.

