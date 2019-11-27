P-Bruins Overcome Three-Goal Deficit, Defeat Hershey Bears in Shootout, 7-6
November 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
HERSHEY, PA. - Three players recorded multi-point games and 13 players overall recorded a point for the P-Bruins, as Providence skated to a 7-6 shootout victory on Wednesday night.
Robert Lantosi and Jakub Lauko both scored in the shootout, while Max Lagace stopped two of three Hershey shooters to secure the victory.
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO
PROVIDENCE 0 3 3 2
HERSHEY 1 4 1 1
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
-It was a tough start for us, going down 3-0 and we really weren't playing very well. We were able to climb back in with a couple of goals and then it was a back-and-forth battle. I thought in the third, we found our game and put pucks behind them while getting in on the forecheck.
-In those kind of games, the scores often go back-and-forth like that and that's what happened. We were able to seal it in the shootout. We'll take the two points and certainly learn from some of the mistakes we made.
BRENDAN WOODS - ONE GOAL, ONE ASSIST
-I felt better than I expected I would out there. I have to give a lot of credit to the training staff for making sure they kept my conditioning up while I was out for a little bit.
-Freddy made a great play to find me in the slot and it felt great to put that one home. I'm looking forward to returning to Charlotte and hopefully we can keep the ship moving in the right direction and keep this thing going.
STATS
- Paul Carey, Joona Koppanen and Brendan Woods each scored one goal and added an assist in the victory. Tonight marked Woods' first time in the lineup since November 9. He has recorded a point in three consecutive games played.
- Urho Vaakanainen scored a goal for the second consecutive contest and has three goals and three assists for six points in his last three games.
- Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen scored just 23 seconds apart in the third period for Providence.
- With two points tonight, Paul Carey has recorded five (two goals, three assists) in his last two games.
- Max Lagace recorded an assist on Lauko's third-period tally.
NEXT GAME
- The Bruins will head to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Checker on Saturday, November 30 at Bojangles; Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. ET.
