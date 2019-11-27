Comets Cruise to 4-1 Win over Crunch

Utica, NY - The Comets jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never looked back as they rolled to a 4-1 win over the Syracuse Crunch Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Mitch Eliot, Reid Boucher, Dylan Blujus, and Sven Baertschi found the net for Utica. Michael DiPietro made 23 saves in the win.

Eliot got the Comets on the board with a blast from the point on the power play at the 17:29 mark of the opening frame. Carter Camper and Francis Perron had the assists.

Boucher doubled the Comets' lead with just under nine minutes to go in the middle frame, tapping in a pass from Sven Baertschi at the goal line. The Crunch got one back with a power play goal of their own after Danick Martel managed to squeak a puck over the line during a scramble in front late in the second period.

Blujus regained the two-goal lead for Utica two minutes into the third period when his seeing-eye shot found its way into the back of the net from the blue line. Tanner Sorenson earned his first AHL point with an assist on the play. Dyson Stevenson also picked up an assist on the goal. The Comets held Syracuse to five shots on goal in the final period and Baertschi sealed the win with an empty net goal with 2:19 to play in regulation.

The Comets are back in action Saturday afternoon on the road against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop is at 1:30 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

