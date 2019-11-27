$5 Ticket Special for Black Friday
November 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are giving fans the chance to beat the clock with this year's Black Friday ticket special for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 29 against the Chicago Wolves.
Upper level tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer will be available for just $5 from 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28) through 10 a.m. Friday morning. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, the discounted tickets for that evening's game can be purchased for $10.
The Black Friday ticket deal is limited to online purchases until 10 a.m. on Nov. 29. After 10 a.m., the discounted tickets will also be available in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815) 986-5222. Standard fees apply for online and phone orders.
For additional information, contact the IceHogs at (815) 986-6465.
Friday's game is the IceHogs' second annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The team will don specialty jerseys for the contest and fans can bid on the limited-edition sweaters, with proceeds benefiting SwedishAmerican Foundation. The jerseys will be available through an in-person, blind-silent auction, a jersey raffle on the concourse (two jerseys), the DASH app (three jerseys) and eBay (three jerseys). eBay auctions will begin the following Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
Fans are also encouraged to wear lavender to this Friday's game to join the support of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. In addition, "I Fight For" signs will be available in the Fan Zone to honor family, friends and loved ones who have been affected by the disease.
Last season, the IceHogs raised more than $21,000 through their first ever Hockey Fights Cancer contest.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2019
- Thunderbirds, Springfield Fire Department Donate over $8,000 to Family of Lt. Jason Menard - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- $5 Ticket Special for Black Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Bring Win Streak to Ontario Wednesday - Stockton Heat
- Hogberg Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Scotty McCreary to Perform March 27 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, November 27 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, Assign Net-Minder Matiss Kivlenieks to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Look to Feast on Birds a Day Early - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 19 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Falls to Texas 7-3 - Iowa Wild
- Rampage Top IceHogs on Walman's Winner - San Antonio Rampage
- Stars Shine in Lopsided 7-3 Victory over Wild - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- $5 Ticket Special for Black Friday
- Hockey Fights Cancer, Stroll on State Game Highlight Weekend Set
- Win Blackhawks Tickets, Secure IceHogs Seats with Hogs' Holiday Package
- Veteran Forward Cramarossa Acquired in Exchange for Knott
- IceHogs, Versteeg Mutually Agree on Release from AHL Contract