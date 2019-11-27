$5 Ticket Special for Black Friday

November 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are giving fans the chance to beat the clock with this year's Black Friday ticket special for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 29 against the Chicago Wolves.

Upper level tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer will be available for just $5 from 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28) through 10 a.m. Friday morning. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, the discounted tickets for that evening's game can be purchased for $10.

The Black Friday ticket deal is limited to online purchases until 10 a.m. on Nov. 29. After 10 a.m., the discounted tickets will also be available in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815) 986-5222. Standard fees apply for online and phone orders.

For additional information, contact the IceHogs at (815) 986-6465.

Friday's game is the IceHogs' second annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The team will don specialty jerseys for the contest and fans can bid on the limited-edition sweaters, with proceeds benefiting SwedishAmerican Foundation. The jerseys will be available through an in-person, blind-silent auction, a jersey raffle on the concourse (two jerseys), the DASH app (three jerseys) and eBay (three jerseys). eBay auctions will begin the following Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Fans are also encouraged to wear lavender to this Friday's game to join the support of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. In addition, "I Fight For" signs will be available in the Fan Zone to honor family, friends and loved ones who have been affected by the disease.

Last season, the IceHogs raised more than $21,000 through their first ever Hockey Fights Cancer contest.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.