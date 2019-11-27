Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, November 27

The set-up

The Belleville Senators pop home for a one-game appearance tonight as they host the Laval Rocket.

The Senators (10-8-1-0) had a massive weekend going 2-for-2 with a depleted blue line that now sees Belleville two points out of a playoff spot and knowing a win tonight would put them into a tie for fourth place in the North Division.

Laval (11-7-3-0) sit third in the North Division and are 6-2-2-0 in their last 10 games.

The game sees two of the best power play units go at it with Belleville ranked fifth in the AHL (18.9%) and Laval at seventh (18%).

Roster notes

No moves for Belleville since the weekend but the team is nearing the return of Jordan Murray, Hubert Labrie, Andreas Englund and Jonathan Davidsson. Stuart Percy remains out while Joseph LaBate's return is to be determined.

Filip Gustavsson started Saturday in Lehigh Valley so expect Marcus Hogberg to go tonight for Belleville.

Previous history

The first two meetings of the season have gone in the favour of the Sens as they are 2-0 against their Canadian rivals. The Sens won the only contest at CAA Arena 3-2 on Oct. 23.

Who to watch

Rudolfs Balcers continues to rack up the points with Belleville so far as he has seven in five games, including four goals.

Riley Barber has four points in his previous two games and has 11 (four goals) in 15 games this year in his first season with Laval.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour. Tickets are available.

