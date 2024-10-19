Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Jack Blake and Laurence Wooton found the net as Indy Eleven sealed its place in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs with a 3-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium despite second-half goals by Legion's Stefano Pinho and Rida Zouhir.
Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024
- LouCity Depends on Depth in Draw at San Antonio FC - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Upset Sacramento Republic FC to Close out 2024 Home Schedule - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Legion FC Fights to the End in 3-2 Loss at Indy - Birmingham Legion FC
- FC Tulsa Misses Playoff Line, Slips 2-1 to Hartford Athletic - FC Tulsa
- Indy Eleven Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-2 Victory - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Holds Charleston Battery to 1-1 Draw - Rhode Island FC
- Hounds on Cusp of Playoffs After Loudoun Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Loudoun United FC Blanked by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 0-2 - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Misses Playoff Line, Slips 2-1 to Hartford Athletic - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Move One Step Closer to Playoff Berth with 2-1 over Tulsa - Hartford Athletic
- Hounds on Cusp of Playoffs with Loudoun Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Fall 2-0 in North Carolina - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Anderson ties NCFC career scoring record as NCFC bests Tampa - North Carolina FC
- Detroit City FC Defeats Miami FC 3-0 in Regular Season Home Finale - Detroit City FC
- Match Day: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic - FC Tulsa
- Match Notes (10.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Las Vegas Lights - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Sacramento Republic FC for Final 2024 Home Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Matchday: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indy Eleven Stories
- Indy Eleven Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-2 Victory
- Ofeimu & Sulte on USL Championship "Team of the Week"
- Sulte Second Straight Shutout Earns Key Road Point
- Indy Eleven Named to the IBJ "Most Popular Attractions" List
- Logan Neidlinger Third Indy Eleven Academy Player to Sign a Professional Contract