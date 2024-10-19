Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Jack Blake and Laurence Wooton found the net as Indy Eleven sealed its place in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs with a 3-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium despite second-half goals by Legion's Stefano Pinho and Rida Zouhir.

