Indy Controls Own Destiny in Hunt for Playoff Berth

INDIANAPOLIS - With just 11 games remaining in the 2018 regular season, the Indianapolis Indians are entrenched in intense IL West Division and IL Wild Card races. The Indians are currently tied with the Columbus Clippers atop the IL West, but the Clippers own the tiebreaker for the division crown after winning the season series over Indy, 13-12. That factor bumps the Tribe into the wild card, where the Indians hold a two-game lead over both Scranton/W-B and Norfolk. Indy's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is currently at 10.

If the Indians and Clippers finish in a tie for first in the IL West at the end of the regular season AND only one of the two would make the Governors' Cup Playoffs, Indy and Columbus would play a one-game, winner-take-all playoff on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at Huntington Park. If they are tied for the division lead and both would reach the playoffs, Columbus would go in as division champs while Indy would be the wild card representative.

If the Indians were to win the division outright, their first-round opponent would be the IL South Division winner. As of today, the defending Triple-A National Champion Durham Bulls would be Indy's semifinal opponent for a second straight season and fourth time since 2000. The Bulls play eight of their final 11 games against second-place Norfolk. If the Indians reach the postseason as the IL Wild Card, they would face Lehigh Valley. The IronPigs are on the cusp of winning their first IL North Division title.

Below are previews of both Durham and Lehigh Valley, Indy's likeliest semifinal opponents.

Durham Bulls (71-57, 1st place, IL South, 4.5-game lead over Norfolk)

Vs. Indianapolis in 2018: 4-2

Vs. Indianapolis Since 2013 (Playoffs Included): 31-24

Vs. Indianapolis All-Time (Playoffs Included): 111-109

Durham's offense is led by a familiar face in former Indian Austin Meadows. The 23-year-old was part of the Pittsburgh-Tampa Bay July 31 swap that saw Chris Archer go to the Pirates in exchange for Meadows, Tyler Glasnow and Pittsburgh's 2017 first-round pick, Shane Baz. Meadows has hit .316 with a 1.040 OPS in 22 games for the Bulls, clubbing six home runs and nine doubles in his short stint there. The Bulls are strong up the middle with shortstop Andrew Velazquez (.266 average, 12 HR, 27 SB) and second baseman Kean Wong (.290, 9 HR, 49 RBI), the latter being the MVP of the 2017 Triple-A National Championship game. The Bulls' rotation of Ryan Weber (8-6, 2.73 ERA), Jose Mujica (5-1, 2.70 ERA), Chih-Wei Hu (5-7, 4.42 ERA) and Zach Lee (3-5, 5.46 ERA) doesn't resemble the firepower Indy faced last September, but their bullpen features a dominant three-headed arsenal with left-hander Colin Poche (4-0, 1.01 ERA, 25 games/two starts), righty Andrew Kittredge (6-0, 2.74 ERA) and closer Ian Gibaut (4-2, 2.29 ERA, 12-of-13 in save chances, .185 batting average against). As a team, the Bulls lead the league in runs scored (598), are tied for second in batting average (.259) and third in ERA (3.60).

Lehigh Valley IronPigs: (77-52, 1st place, IL North, 10.0-game lead over Scranton/W-B)

Vs. Indianapolis in 2018: 2-5

Vs. Indianapolis Since 2013: 16-26

Vs. Indianapolis All-Time: 41-41

Lehigh Valley has been the cream of the crop in the IL for most of the 2018 season. The Tribe humbled the IronPigs earlier this month by sweeping a three-game set at Victory Field before closing out a four-game series at Coca-Cola Park with consecutive extra-inning wins to take the season series, 5-2. The 'Pigs boast a powerful offense, led by No. 3-4 hitters Mitch Walding (19 HR, .403 OBP) and Joey Meneses (.313 average, 22 HR, 77 RBI). Meneses is the frontrunner to win league MVP and could give Lehigh Valley its second MVP winner in as many seasons, with Rhys Hoskins taking home honors in 2017. The IronPigs' rotation is spearheaded by a lethal 1-2, righty-lefty punch in Enyel De Los Santos (10-4, 2.43 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, .219 batting average against) and Cole Irvin (12-4, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, .230 batting average against). Left-hander Ranger Suarez (2-0, 2.92 ERA) and right-handers Drew Anderson (8-4, 3.75 ERA) and Tom Eshelman (2-12, 5.61) round out the staff. Pedro Beato (6-4, 3.34 ERA) has converted a league-high 32 saves in 34 opportunities. As a team, the IronPigs lead the league in home runs (137) and are third in runs scored (573), despite being tied for 12th in batting average (.247). Their 3.64 team ERA is fourth and they've posted 13 shutouts, tied with Gwinnett for second most in the IL behind Indy (14).

