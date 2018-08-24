Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Pawtucket (7:05 p.m.)

August 24, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Buffalo Bisons (60-66, T-3rd (-15.5), North) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (61-67, T-3rd (-15.5), North)

Friday, August 24th, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - Coca-Cola Field

LHP Shawn Morimando (1-4, 6.91) vs. RHP Mike Shawaryn (2-0, 2.49)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons.com

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons begin their final home series of the season, wrapping up their final homestand at Coca-Cola Field. The Herd takes on the Pawtucket Red Sox for a four-game set. Buffalo will then face their Thruway Cup rivals in their final road trip of the season, first in Rochester August 28-30, with a doubleheader on the 28th. That is followed by their season-ending series in Syracuse Labor Day weekend August 31 through September 3.

Last Game: BUF 3, SWB 7

3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and INF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had a pair of hits in the loss yesterday afternoon. OF Dwight Smith Jr., crossed the plate for two of the Bisons' three runs. RHP Jacob Waguespack threw five innings, his first start since August 13. RHP Preston Guilmet threw an inning of scoreless relief in his first game off of the Disabled List as well.

Pawtucket Red Sox (8-8)

The Bisons and Paw Sox are meeting for the final time this season. The last series played between the two teams came back on June 25-28 at Coca-Cola Field, when Buffalo took three of the four games. INF Tim Lopes is 12-39 (.308 AVG) in 12 games against the Red Sox this season.

Today's Starter: LHP Shawn Morimando

LHP Shawn Morimando will make his second start with the Bisons this season. The Canandaigua-born righty tossed three innings in the loss back on August 18th at Gwinnett. Morimando made four rehab starts totaling seven innings with the GCL Blue Jays after being signed by the Blue Jays on July 9.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

INF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. collected two hits in yesterday's loss. The rehabbing infielder is 5-12 (.417 AVG) in three games. Gurriel, who was nursing a left ankle sprain, had 11 straight multi-hit games with Toronto which is an MLB Rookie Record. He is tied with Tony Perez and two games away from Rogers Hornsby's 1923 feat.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits in five at-bats on Thursday. Guerrero Jr. currently has a six-game on-base streak (9-23 (.391 AVG), 1BB). In 85 games this season, the top prospect in baseball has 39 multi-hit games (9 3-hit and 2 4-hit), eight of which were with the Herd (3 3-hit). Of his 85 games, only 13 have come without a hit, 8 without reaching base.

Not So Fast

The Bisons continue to league the IL in stolen bases with 118, second in all of Triple-A (Colorado Springs, 156). OF Roemon Fields, who is second in the Bisons' Modern Era with 66 stolen bases, is third in the IL with 23.

Murphy Smith

RHP Murphy Smith tossed a scoreless inning on Thursday. The righty has yielded six runs in 11 games (4 starts) in the month of July and August (33.0 innings), to the tune of a 1.64 ERA. Smith has also picked up all three of his wins during the span as well.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (58-69) had a scheduled off-day on Thursday. The Blue Jays will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday for a three-game series, before traveling back to Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles at Camden Yards. LHP Ryan Borucki is slated to face former-Cy Young Award Winner RHP Jake Arrieta in the first game of Players' Weekend tonight (7:07 p.m.).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.