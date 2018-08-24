Bats Clinch Thrilling Comeback Walk-Off Win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering the bottom of the ninth inning with a three-run deficit, it was soon turned around in dramatic fashion as the Louisville Bats (56-71) clinched a comeback walk-off win to take game one against the Indianapolis Indians (69-61) by a 5-4 score. The win ties Louisville's biggest comeback win this season as they overcame a three-run deficit, the third time they have overcame a three-run deficit this season to win.

Louisville starter, right-hander Keury Mella showed signs of a promising start for the Bats before exiting the game in the third inning. Mella went two innings allowing one hit while striking out one on 19 pitches (14 strikes). The Bats exercised the bullpen in the following innings with four pitchers gracing the mound, but it was Austin Brice (3-1, 2.79) who earned the win going one inning while walking one and striking out two on 18 pitches (11 strikes).

Josh VanMeter has been excellent at the plate recently and tonight was no different. The second baseman wasted no time connecting with the ball, launching a first pitch home run over the wall to put the Bats ahead early. VanMeter's homer was the first Louisville leadoff home run hit on the first pitch since Jeff Keppinger on May 30, 2007 at Charlotte.

The Bats were able to hold the one-run lead until Indianapolis matched homer with homer in the third when first baseman Eric Wood smacked a solo home run to tie the game. The game then shifted as the Indians doubled and followed up with a ground out to put runners on the corners. Jose Osuna then came up to the plate and crunched a three-run homer to put the Indians ahead 4-1.

The three-run deficit stood until the Bats hitters started to produce some magic in the bottom of the ninth. Tim Federowicz kicked the comeback into gear when he was walked to first base. Hernan Iribarren then slashed his 15th double of the season to push Federowicz to third. Selsky followed suit and drew another walk to load the bases and put the pressure on the Indianapolis mound. Josh VanMeter drew another walk to push Federowicz home to make it a 4-2 game and keep the bases loaded. Blake Trahan followed up with a single to score Iribarren to make it a one-run game and maintain a bases loaded situation once again.

Finally, it would be Gabriel Guerrero who ignited the fireworks. He connected for a two-run single to clinch the three-run comeback walk-off win for perhaps the most memorable victory of the 2018 season. The Bats have now matched their win total from the 2017 season.

The two teams return to Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday night for game two where right-handed starter, Tyler Mahle (1-1, 3.18) will go for his second win of the season against fellow righty, Nick Kingham (4-2, 3.61). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

