Gwinnett Stripers Homestand Highlights: August 28-September 3

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers wrap up the 2018 regular season with a seven-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides and the Charlotte Knights from Tuesday, August 28 through Monday, September 3.

The Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, begin the homestand with a three-game series on Tuesday, Aug. 28. Thursday, Aug. 30 will be a special 10:35 a.m. start for the final Education Day of the season. Students from Gwinnett County and beyond will be in attendance for the International League South Division showdown.

The Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, round out the campaign with a four-game series from Aug. 31-Sept. 3. The Labor Day Weekend series is also McDonald's Friends and Family Weekend, as fans can purchase one Field Box Ticket to any of the four games and receive a McDonald's voucher for one large sandwich or four Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. The weekend also features three can't-miss giveaway promotions.

On Friday, Aug. 31, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Gwinnett Stripers T-Shirt, presented by Gwinnett Medical Center. The following night, Saturday, Sept. 1, the first 2,500 fans will get a Gwinnett Stripers baseball-themed cooler, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling. Saturday is also the final chance this year to watch a fantastic Fireworks display following a Stripers home game. On Sunday, Sept. 2, a limited number of Stripers Team Photo Posters will be given to fans at the gate. The season ends with a 1:05 p.m. game on Monday, Sept. 3.

In addition, the Stripers will host a Food Drive during the seven-game homestand. Fans who donate food items will receive a voucher(s) for any remaining 2018 home game.

The Stripers are also offering their Hook, Line & Sinker Special for each remaining home game in 2018. The ticket package includes four Infield Box tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks for just $44, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 28

Opponent: Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

National Anthem performed by: Cherokee Bluff & Davis Middle School Choruses

Features:

Reel Deal Tuesday - All Dugout seats are two for the price of one each Tuesday!

Hook Line & Sinker Special - Get four (4) Infield Box tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) soft drinks for just $44, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Food Drive - Fans can donate non-perishable food items to receive a voucher(s) for any remaining 2018 home game. The vouchers may be used that day or for another game in the homestand. Food items include canned pasta, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cereal, fruit cups, applesauce and ramen noodles.

Wednesday, August 29

Opponent: Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

National Anthem performed by: Duluth Middle School Chorus

Features:

Worm Wednesday - All fans who present a valid state-issued fishing license at the Ticket Office will receive two Field Box seats for the price of one. Stripers players will wear the popular Worm alternate hat, and fans who purchase apparel featuring the Worm logo from the Team Store will be entered for a chance to win a prize pack.

Hook Line & Sinker Special - Get four (4) Infield Box tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) soft drinks for just $44, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Food Drive - Fans can donate non-perishable food items to receive a voucher(s) for any remaining 2018 home game. The vouchers may be used that day or for another game in the homestand. Food items include canned pasta, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cereal, fruit cups, applesauce and ramen noodles.

Thursday, August 30

Opponent: Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

First Pitch: 10:35 a.m.

National Anthem performed by: Sean Lomax

Features:

Education Day - Students from schools in Gwinnett County and beyond will be in attendance for the last of three education days this year.

Hook Line & Sinker Special - Get four (4) Infield Box tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) soft drinks for just $44, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.Food Drive - Fans can donate non-perishable food items to receive a voucher(s) for any remaining 2018 home game. The vouchers may be used that day or for another game in the homestand. Food items include canned pasta, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cereal, fruit cups, applesauce and ramen noodles.

Friday, August 31

Opponent: Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

National Anthem performed by: Settles Bridge Elementary School

Features:

Stripers T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Gwinnett Medical Center) - The first 2,500 fans in attendance will get a Gwinnett Stripers T-Shirt, presented by Gwinnett Medical Center!

Freak Yeah Friday (presented by Jimmy John's) - Randomly selected fans may win free Jimmy John's sandwiches or other great prizes.

Friends and Family Night (presented by McDonald's) - For only $15, you get one Field Box Ticket and a McDonald's voucher for one large sandwich or four Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

Hook Line & Sinker Special - Get four (4) Infield Box tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) soft drinks for just $44, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.Food Drive - Fans can donate non-perishable food items to receive a voucher(s) for any remaining 2018 home game. The vouchers may be used that day or for another game in the homestand. Food items include canned pasta, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cereal, fruit cups, applesauce and ramen noodles.

Saturday, September 1

Opponent: Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

National Anthem performed by: Out of the Blue

Features:

Cooler Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) - The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a baseball-themed Gwinnett Stripers cooler!

Friends and Family Night (presented by McDonald's) - For only $15, you get one Field Box Ticket and a McDonald's voucher for one large sandwich or four Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

Hook Line & Sinker Special - Get four (4) Infield Box tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) soft drinks for just $44, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Food Drive - Fans can donate non-perishable food items to receive a voucher(s) for any remaining 2018 home game. The vouchers may be used that day or for another game in the homestand. Food items include canned pasta, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cereal, fruit cups, applesauce and ramen noodles.

Post-Game Fireworks - End the night in style as Fireworks light up the sky!

Sunday, September 2

Opponent: Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

National Anthem performed by: Robin Gower

Features:

2018 Gwinnett Stripers Team Photo Poster Giveaway - A limited number of Stripers team photo posters will be given away to fans through the main gate.

Sunday Funday (presented by Georgia United Credit Union) - Fans are invited to play catch on the field before the game starting at 12:05 p.m. and lasting approximately 20 minutes. Before and during the game, fans can get their faces painted. And after the game, kids (ages 12 and under) are welcome to run the bases to cap "Sunday Funday" presented by Georgia United Credit Union!

Friends and Family Day (presented by McDonald's) - For only $15, you get one Field Box Ticket and a McDonald's voucher for one large sandwich or four Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

Hook Line & Sinker Special - Get four (4) Infield Box tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) soft drinks for just $44, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Food Drive - Fans can donate non-perishable food items to receive a voucher(s) for any remaining 2018 home game. The vouchers may be used that day or for another game in the homestand. Food items include canned pasta, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cereal, fruit cups, applesauce and ramen noodles.

Breathless Blowout (presented by Breathless IPF) - Minor League Baseball and Boehringer Ingelheim are teaming up to raise awareness of the rare lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Fans exiting the stadium will receive bubblegum pieces and information cards about IPF.

Monday, September 3

Opponent: Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

National Anthem performed by: Alyssa Benefield

Features:

Military Monday - Active or retired military members will receive two Infield Box seats for the price of one when they present their military ID card at the Ticket Office. On-field promotions will be military inspired.

Nominate an active or retired military member to be recognized as our Hometown Hero at the military table on the main concourse, or online at GoStripers.com.

Fans can write "thank you" cards to military personnel that will be delivered both domestically and overseas.

Friends and Family Day (presented by McDonald's) - For only $15, you get one Field Box Ticket and a McDonald's voucher for one large sandwich or four Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

Hook, Line & Sinker Special - Get four (4) Infield Box tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) soft drinks for just $44, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Food Drive - Fans can donate non-perishable food items to receive a voucher(s) for any remaining 2018 home game. The vouchers may be used that day or for another game in the homestand. Food items include canned pasta, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cereal, fruit cups, applesauce and ramen noodles.

Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office. Call 678-277-0340 or visit GoStripers.com/tickets to purchase.

