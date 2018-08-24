Register Now for 2018 Bacon 5K Challenge

August 24, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The Bacon 5K Challenge -- which includes a half-pound bacon-eating challenge at the race's halfway point as well as a complimentary post-race bacon and eggs breakfast - returns to Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

Nearly 2,000 runners (and eaters) have competed in the challenge during its four-year history. This year's event proudly serves Hatfield Quality Bacon.

"The half-pound bacon challenge coupled with the opportunity to finish the race on-field at Coca-Cola Park makes this one of the unique 5K races in America," said IronPigs President & General Manager Kurt Landes. "Bacon, USA is the perfect setting for this one-of-a-kind event."

For just $39, entrants receive a commemorative Bacon 5K Dri-Tech T-Shirt, race time results, a half-pound of bacon at the 2.5K mark and a post-race bacon and eggs breakfast. Runners who do not wish to participate in the half-pound bacon challenge, may enter for $34.

Registration closes Friday, Sept. 22, but entrants must register before Sunday, Sept. 2 to guarantee themselves a Dri-Tech T-Shirt.

The race begins at Coca-Cola Park and features its signature half-pound bacon-eating challenge at the midway point. After devouring a large serving of crispy, mouth-watering bacon, challengers run the final 2.5 kilometers back to Coca-Cola Park to complete the challenge. Immediately following the race, participants will be able to relax and unwind with a bacon and eggs breakfast buffet that features juice and fresh fruit selections.

Guests not participating in the race may enjoy the post-race breakfast buffet for just $10.

The Bacon 5K Challenge features prizes for the overall male and female winners who successfully complete the challenge.

To register, please click here or visit CocaColaParkEvents.com.

Participants who register in advance may pick up their race packets at the Majestic Clubhouse Store in the week leading up to the race. Packets will be available Monday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The total number of participants will be limited and interested parties are encouraged to sign-up today to guarantee a Dri-Tech T-Shirt, as well as a spot in the race.

Open since 2008, Coca-Cola Park is widely regarded as one of Minor League Baseball's premier venues. In addition to serving as the home for the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Coca-Cola Park has also hosted a wide array of events since its debut. Book your next event at Coca-Cola Park by calling (610) 841-1214.

For directions to Coca-Cola Park, please visit ironpigsbaseball.com. Attendees are reminded that there are three entry points for parking and are encouraged to use the Dauphin Street entrance when traveling from downtown Allentown. In addition to the Dauphin Street entrance, entry to Coca-Cola Park can be gained off American Parkway and Union Boulevard. Preferred/Handicapped Parking access is available via American Parkway only.

