Final Homestand of the Season: August 28 - September 3

The Red Wings 2018 season comes to a close with one last promo-packed, seven-game homestand! The season's final slate of games includes seven giveaways, three fireworks shows, our last Thirsty Thursday Pre-Game Happy Hour, Salute to the "The Sandlot" Night and Fan Appreciation Day!

Tickets to any game can be purchased at the Red Wings Ticket Office, over the phone at (585) 423-WING (9464) during normal business hours or around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28 (5:05 PM -- DOUBLEHEADER) vs. BUFFALO BISONS (Blue Jays) This is a doubleheader featuring two, seven-inning games. Only one ticket is needed to attend BOTH games. Gates will open at 4:00 pm with first pitch of Game One at 5:05 pm. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes after Game One.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY - The first 500 fans (18 & over) will get this FREE Red Wings t-shirt courtesy of Bud Light.

FAN 4-PACK - Get 4 reserved tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas and a yearbook for just $40 ($44 day of game) presented by M&T Bank and Messenger Post Media.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29 (7:05 PM) vs. BUFFALO BISONS (Blue Jays) Gates at 6:00 pm

WINGS vs. WINGS - The rival Bisons will adopt their alter ego "Wings" identity for the first ever Wings vs. Wings matchup at Frontier Field. The highlight of the evening will be the food specials, so bring your appetite.

The Buffalo Red Osier at Red Osier: Original Red Osier Sandwich smothered in wing sauce and blue cheese dressing and garnished with fresh diced celery

Buffalo Chicken Wrap at Alto Deli: Pulled chicken tossed in wing sauce and blue cheese dressing wrapped with deli items of your choosing.

Big Red Pork BBQ, Buffalo Nachos at Big Red BBQ: Topped with wing sauce, blue cheese dressing and jalapenos.

Buffalo Wing Trash Can at Homeplate: Home fries, mac salad, meat house sauce with wing sauce and blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Wing Drums at Batter Up: Jumbo drumsticks with wing sauce and blue cheese dressing for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza at Mama Mittsy's: Wing sauce covered with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, diced celery and topped with blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Wing Fries at Pop N Hots: Crispy fries topped with wing sauce and blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken steak Sandwich at Black Angus: Philly chicken steak sandwich with wing sauce and blue cheese dressing.

Desperately Seeking Chicken at Say Cheese: Creamily delicious mac n cheese topped with blue cheese dressing and wing sauce.

Buffalo Corn Dog at Ice Cream Plus: Corn and wing sauce battered hot dog with blue cheese dressing for dipping.

RED WINGS DRAWSTRING BAG GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 kids (18 & under) will receive this drawstring bag to take back to school with them courtesy of Alfred State.

$1 WEDNESDAY - Get $1 hot dogs, peanuts, Cracker Jack and chips every Wednesday courtesy of Zweigle's, DiPaolo Baking Company and Democrat & Chronicle.

CAP AUCTION - Game-worn player-autographed cap auction, with proceeds benefiting Children Awaiting Parents (CAP) presented by Riverside Productions. The auction will be done through the Live Source mobile app. There will also be a small silent auction in the Main Breezeway that night to benefit CAP.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30 (7:05 PM) vs. BUFFALO BISONS (Blue Jays) Gates at 6:00 pm

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR - We'll have $2 beers and live music from Dallas Greene from 6:00 - 7:00 pm out at the 10th Inning Bar presented by Genny and Genny Light!

PLATES TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY - The first 5,000 fans will take home a 2018 Rochester Plates Team Photo courtesy of Nut House Escape Rooms.

COLLEGE NIGHT - Every Thursday - college students with a valid college ID can get a reserved ticket AND $5 Diamond Dollars for ONLY $10!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31 (7:05 PM) vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (Phillies) Gates at 5:30 pm

SALUTE TO "THE SANDLOT" NIGHT - One of the best baseball movies of all time is turning 25 this year. On Friday, August 31 the Red Wings are hosting Salute to "The Sandlot" Night featuring an autograph/photo appearance from Chauncey Leopardi who played Squints in the film presented by AT&T, Jolly Time Popcorn and John Betlem Heating & Cooling. Leopardi will sign autogrpahs and pose for photos from 6:00 - 6:40 pm and again from 7:15 - 8:00 pm. Fans will need to purchase autograph and/or photo tickets for this appearance once inside the gates on August 31. The cost will be $10 for an autograph ticket, $10 for a photo ticket or $15 to get both an autograph and photo with Squints. MORE INFO HERE

FAMILY CAMPOUT - After the game is our annual Family Campout Night presented by Meyer's RV Superstores and Dunkin' Donuts, where we will be showing "The Sandlot" on the videoboard. Any fan with a game ticket, can campout. No additional ticket is required. All fans planning to campout after the game can move their cars into the VIP parking lot after the game and at that point can bring in all tents, sleeping bags, etc. In the morning there will be an assortment of bagels and coffee from Dunkin' Donuts.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Following the game, stick around for post-game fireworks presented by Toyota.

CUP GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Red Wings cup courtesy of Toyota.

MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY - The first 5,000 fans will receive a Red Wings 2019 Magnet Schedule presented by Monroe Extinguisher.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 (6:05 PM) vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (Phillies) Gates at 4:30 pm

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Stick around after the game for a fireworks show presented by ESL Federal Credit Union!

JOSE BERRIOS POSTER GIVEAWAY- The first 2,000 fans will get a poster of 2018 AL All-Star Jose Berrios presented by Dr. Michael Mayer the Official Dentist of the Rochester Red Wings.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 (6:05 PM) vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (Phillies) Gates at 5:00 pm

BOB GIBSON BOBBLEHEAD - The first 500 fans will get a bobblehead of Bob Gibson throwing one of his signature blazing fastballs presented by Frontier Communications!

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Stick around after the game for a fireworks show presented by Rochester Area Honda Dealers.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - All kids 12 and under will have the chance to run the bases with Spikes & Mittsy following each Sunday home game courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 (1:05 PM) vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (Phillies) Gates at 12:00 pm

FAN APPRECIATION DAY - We'll say "THANK YOU" to our fans by throwing FREE swag into the crowd during every inning break! We'll have players greeting fans on their way into the ballpark and a dunk tank set up on the concourse where fans can try to dunk Wings GM Dan Mason.

KIDS EAT FREE - The first 500 kids 12 and under will receive a FREE hot dog, snack item and soda courtesy of Basch & Nickerson LLP and Messenger Post Media

